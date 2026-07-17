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Caroline M. Dustin, DO

4.9

92 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch OBGYN

858-499-2702
Fax: 858-621-4038

10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92131-3969

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch OBGYN

    10672 Wexford St.
    Floor 2, Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92131-3969
    Get directions

    858-499-2702
    Fax: 858-621-4038

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Friday

About Caroline M. Dustin, DO

I became an OBGYN for the opportunity to assist women through pregnancy and childbirth. I care deeply about women's issues and educating women about their own bodies. I enjoy connecting with my patients so that they feel comfortable discussing their reproductive health, and allow me to participate in their care during adolescence, pregnancy and beyond. I appreciate all of the outdoor aspects of San Diego. I love taking my dog, Sadie, to Fiesta Island with my husband. We love the beach, camping, hiking and biking. We also love to enjoy delicious food, concerts and the sunshine.

Age: 44
Name pronunciation: carol-in

Education

Valley Medical Center: Internship
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center: Residency
Touro University Nevada: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1154681153

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Caroline M. Dustin, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

92 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Doctor Dustin and her staff are amazing, they are very attentive and friendly. They always listen to what you have to say, you never feel rushed. You can tell they really care about their patients.

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

Good

Verified Patient

June 17, 2026

5.0

Dr Dustin was a very good listener and took all of my concerns into consideration. I had a very positive experience!

Verified Patient

June 12, 2026

5.0

Absolutely the best experience with Dr. Dustin, especially being a new patient

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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