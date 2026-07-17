Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch OBGYN
10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92131-3969
Get directions
858-499-2702
Fax: 858-621-4038
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Caroline M. Dustin, DO
I became an OBGYN for the opportunity to assist women through pregnancy and childbirth. I care deeply about women's issues and educating women about their own bodies. I enjoy connecting with my patients so that they feel comfortable discussing their reproductive health, and allow me to participate in their care during adolescence, pregnancy and beyond. I appreciate all of the outdoor aspects of San Diego. I love taking my dog, Sadie, to Fiesta Island with my husband. We love the beach, camping, hiking and biking. We also love to enjoy delicious food, concerts and the sunshine.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Birth control shot
- Breast disease
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Emergency contraception
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Female pelvic health
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Incontinence
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menopause
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Nexplanon® treatment
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Ultrasound in office
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1154681153
Insurance plans accepted
Caroline M. Dustin, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
92 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Doctor Dustin and her staff are amazing, they are very attentive and friendly. They always listen to what you have to say, you never feel rushed. You can tell they really care about their patients.
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
Good
Verified Patient
June 17, 2026
5.0
Dr Dustin was a very good listener and took all of my concerns into consideration. I had a very positive experience!
Verified Patient
June 12, 2026
5.0
Absolutely the best experience with Dr. Dustin, especially being a new patient
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Caroline M. Dustin, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.