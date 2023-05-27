Doctor of Osteopathy
Insurance
Doctor of Osteopathy
OBGYN (board certified)
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch10670 Wexford St.
San Diego, CA 92131
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Caroline Dustin, DO
I became an OBGYN for the opportunity to assist women through pregnancy and childbirth. I care deeply about women's issues and educating women about their own bodies. I enjoy connecting with my patients so that they feel comfortable discussing their reproductive health, and allow me to participate in their care during adolescence, pregnancy and beyond. I appreciate all of the outdoor aspects of San Diego. I love taking my dog, Sadie, to Fiesta Island with my husband. We love the beach, camping, hiking and biking. We also love to enjoy delicious food, concerts and the sunshine.
Age:41
Name pronunciation:carol-in
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Valley Medical Center:Internship
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center:Residency
Touro University Nevada:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Birth control shot
- Breast disease
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Female pelvic health
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Incontinence
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menopause
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Nexplanon® treatment
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
NPI
1154681153
Insurance plans accepted
Caroline Dustin, DO, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
106 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Dr Dustin is one of the best doctors I've had. She listened to all my concerns through my pregnancy and helped me deliver my baby boy. I will forever be grateful for her kindness and support throughout my entire pregnancy.
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Dr. Dustin makes the process of an annual exam easy and painless. She takes time with me to answer any and all questions that I have.
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Dustin did a good job of making me feel comfortable & eased my anxiousness as a first time pregnancy.
Verified PatientApril 23, 2023
5.0
I really liked the doctor and will come back to see her for future appointments.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Caroline Dustin, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Caroline Dustin, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
