About Caroline Dustin, DO

I became an OBGYN for the opportunity to assist women through pregnancy and childbirth. I care deeply about women's issues and educating women about their own bodies. I enjoy connecting with my patients so that they feel comfortable discussing their reproductive health, and allow me to participate in their care during adolescence, pregnancy and beyond. I appreciate all of the outdoor aspects of San Diego. I love taking my dog, Sadie, to Fiesta Island with my husband. We love the beach, camping, hiking and biking. We also love to enjoy delicious food, concerts and the sunshine.

Age: 41

Name pronunciation: carol-in

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Valley Medical Center : Internship

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center : Residency

Touro University Nevada : Medical School



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1154681153