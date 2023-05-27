Provider Image

Caroline Dustin, DO

Doctor of Osteopathy
OBGYN (board certified)
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch
    10670 Wexford St.
    San Diego, CA 92131
    858-499-2702

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Caroline Dustin, DO

I became an OBGYN for the opportunity to assist women through pregnancy and childbirth. I care deeply about women's issues and educating women about their own bodies. I enjoy connecting with my patients so that they feel comfortable discussing their reproductive health, and allow me to participate in their care during adolescence, pregnancy and beyond. I appreciate all of the outdoor aspects of San Diego. I love taking my dog, Sadie, to Fiesta Island with my husband. We love the beach, camping, hiking and biking. We also love to enjoy delicious food, concerts and the sunshine.
Age:
 41
Name pronunciation:
 carol-in
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
Valley Medical Center:
 Internship
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center:
 Residency
Touro University Nevada:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1154681153
Caroline Dustin, DO, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.8
106 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 27, 2023
5.0
Dr Dustin is one of the best doctors I've had. She listened to all my concerns through my pregnancy and helped me deliver my baby boy. I will forever be grateful for her kindness and support throughout my entire pregnancy.
Verified Patient
May 26, 2023
5.0
Dr. Dustin makes the process of an annual exam easy and painless. She takes time with me to answer any and all questions that I have.
Verified Patient
May 25, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Dustin did a good job of making me feel comfortable & eased my anxiousness as a first time pregnancy.
Verified Patient
April 23, 2023
5.0
I really liked the doctor and will come back to see her for future appointments.
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Caroline Dustin, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Caroline Dustin, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
