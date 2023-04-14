Casie Shenoy, MD
Medical Doctor
Hematology/oncology
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Memorial Outpatient Pavilion3075 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
About Casie Shenoy, MD
Age:40
Languages:English
Education
University of California, Davis:Residency
Scripps Green Hospital:Fellowship
University of Nevada, Reno:Medical School
University of California, Davis:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1306135470
Insurance plans accepted
Casie Shenoy, MD, accepts 20 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
43 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientApril 14, 2023
5.0
Excellent!
Verified PatientFebruary 28, 2023
5.0
Dr Shenoy has great bedside manner's
Verified PatientFebruary 23, 2023
5.0
She took a lot of time with me. Explained my condition. I was very impressed. She made me feel important & explained my condition.
Verified PatientJanuary 30, 2023
5.0
Excellent medical care.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Casie Shenoy, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Casie Shenoy, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
