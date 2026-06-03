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Casie S. Shenoy, MD

4.9

63 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hematology/oncology

(board certified)

Oncology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

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Call to schedule

James S. Brown Pavilion

858-637-7888

3075 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. James S. Brown Pavilion

    3075 Health Center Drive
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-637-7888

Care schedule

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About Casie S. Shenoy, MD

Age: 42

Education

University of California, Davis: Residency
Scripps Green Hospital: Fellowship
University of Nevada, Reno: Medical School
University of California, Davis: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1306135470

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Casie S. Shenoy, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

63 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 3, 2026

5.0

Dr. Shenoy is excellent. I couldn't have a better oncologist - so happy with her services, and skill, and care.

Verified Patient

June 2, 2026

5.0

Dr. Shenoy is awesome! Very knowledgeable and goes above and beyond.

Verified Patient

May 21, 2026

5.0

Dr. Shenoy is incredible! I am grateful she is my doctor!

Verified Patient

April 9, 2026

5.0

I am very pleased and satisfied to have Dr. Shenoy as my medical care provider. Thank you!

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.