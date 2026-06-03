Casie S. Shenoy, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Casie S. Shenoy, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
3075 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
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Saturday
About Casie S. Shenoy, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1306135470
Insurance plans accepted
Casie S. Shenoy, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
63 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 3, 2026
5.0
Dr. Shenoy is excellent. I couldn't have a better oncologist - so happy with her services, and skill, and care.
Verified Patient
June 2, 2026
5.0
Dr. Shenoy is awesome! Very knowledgeable and goes above and beyond.
Verified Patient
May 21, 2026
5.0
Dr. Shenoy is incredible! I am grateful she is my doctor!
Verified Patient
April 9, 2026
5.0
I am very pleased and satisfied to have Dr. Shenoy as my medical care provider. Thank you!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Casie S. Shenoy, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.