Charlene Buechner, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Location and phone
Family Health Centers of San Diego1809 National Ave
Suite 301
San Diego, CA 92113
About Charlene Buechner, MD
I feel that a harmonious partnership between doctor and patient is very important.
Age:54
In practice since:1999
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Beek-ner
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Creighton University:Residency
Creighton University:Medical School
Creighton University:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Colposcopy
- Cryosurgery
- Endometriosis
- Menopause
- Premenstrual syndrome
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1376663831
Insurance plans accepted
Charlene Buechner, MD, accepts 3 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
