About Charlene Buechner, MD

I feel that a harmonious partnership between doctor and patient is very important.

Age: 54

In practice since: 1999

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Beek-ner

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Creighton University : Residency

Creighton University : Medical School

Creighton University : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



Areas of focus Colposcopy

Cryosurgery

Endometriosis

Menopause

Premenstrual syndrome

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.