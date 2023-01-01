Chetan Mistry, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Chetan Mistry, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
Children's Primary Care Medical Group2440 Fenton St
Suite 100
Chula Vista, CA 91914
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
About Chetan Mistry, MD
Age:49
In practice since:2008
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, Davis:Medical School
University of California, Davis:Internship
University of California, Davis:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Asthma
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1467505834
Insurance plans accepted
Chetan Mistry, MD, accepts 22 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Chetan Mistry, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Chetan Mistry, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Chetan Mistry, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Chetan Mistry, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.