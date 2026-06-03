Provider Image

Christopher E. Devereaux, MD

No ratings available

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Gastroenterology

(board certified)

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

3923 Waring Rd

760-724-8782

3923 Waring Rd
Suite A
Oceanside, CA 92056

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. 3923 Waring Rd
    Suite A
    Oceanside, CA 92056
    Get directions

    760-724-8782

About Christopher E. Devereaux, MD

Growing up in a medical household, I always knew I wanted to be a physician, and after more than 35 years of practice, I still enjoy the opportunity to provide quality care to my patients. My practice is goal-oriented and collaborative. I focus on working closely with my patients to find optimal solutions to their medical issues. Outside of work, my focus is on my growing family and researching and teaching history.

Gender: Male
Languages: English

Education

Naval Medical Center San Diego: Residency
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Internship
Pritzker School of Medicine: Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1376512848

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Christopher E. Devereaux, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.