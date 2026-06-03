Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
3923 Waring Rd
Suite A
Oceanside, CA 92056
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About Christopher E. Devereaux, MD
Growing up in a medical household, I always knew I wanted to be a physician, and after more than 35 years of practice, I still enjoy the opportunity to provide quality care to my patients. My practice is goal-oriented and collaborative. I focus on working closely with my patients to find optimal solutions to their medical issues. Outside of work, my focus is on my growing family and researching and teaching history.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Celiac disease/gluten intolerance
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Colonoscopy
- Crohn's disease
- Diverticulitis
- Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)
- Endoscopy
- Esophageal dilation
- Esophageal reflux
- Fatty liver
- Gastroesophageal reflux disease
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hepatitis
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Liver disease
- Malabsorption
- Peptic ulcer disease
- Removal of colon polyps
- Small intestinal balloon enteroscopy
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Ulcerative colitis
- Video capsule endoscopy
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1376512848
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Christopher E. Devereaux, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Christopher E. Devereaux, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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