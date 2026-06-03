About Christopher E. Devereaux, MD

Growing up in a medical household, I always knew I wanted to be a physician, and after more than 35 years of practice, I still enjoy the opportunity to provide quality care to my patients. My practice is goal-oriented and collaborative. I focus on working closely with my patients to find optimal solutions to their medical issues. Outside of work, my focus is on my growing family and researching and teaching history.

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Naval Medical Center San Diego : Residency

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Internship

Pritzker School of Medicine : Medical School

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center



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