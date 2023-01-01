About Christopher Hsu, MD

We aim to provide the best eye care for people of all ages while making them feel welcome.

Age: 55

In practice since: 2004

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish , Korean

Education Lenox Hill Hospital : Residency

Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center : Medical School

St. Barnabas Medical Center : Internship

Sinskey Eye Institute : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.