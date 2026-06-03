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Christopher H. Hsu, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Acuity Eye Group

619-722-8460
Fax: 619-722-2465

7339 El Cajon Boulevard
Suite J-K
La Mesa, CA 91942

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Acuity Eye Group

    7339 El Cajon Boulevard
    Suite J-K
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-722-8460
    Fax: 619-722-2465

Care schedule

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About Christopher H. Hsu, MD

We aim to provide the best eye care for people of all ages while making them feel welcome.

Age: 58
In practice since: 2004
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish, Chinese, Taiwanese, Mandarin

Education

Lenox Hill Hospital: Residency
Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center: Medical School
St. Barnabas Medical Center: Internship
Sinskey Eye Institute: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1336167618

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Christopher H. Hsu, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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