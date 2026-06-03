Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Acuity Eye Group
7339 El Cajon Boulevard
Suite J-K
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
619-722-8460
Fax: 619-722-2465
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Christopher H. Hsu, MD
We aim to provide the best eye care for people of all ages while making them feel welcome.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1336167618
Insurance plans accepted
Christopher H. Hsu, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Christopher H. Hsu, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Christopher H. Hsu, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.