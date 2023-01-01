Christopher Hsu, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Acuity Eye Group5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Bldg 3, Suite 551
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Christopher Hsu, MD
We aim to provide the best eye care for people of all ages while making them feel welcome.
Age:55
In practice since:2004
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish, Korean
Education
Lenox Hill Hospital:Residency
Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center:Medical School
St. Barnabas Medical Center:Internship
Sinskey Eye Institute:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1336167618
Insurance plans accepted
Christopher Hsu, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Christopher Hsu, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
