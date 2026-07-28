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Curt S. Thomas, DPM

4.9

407 ratings

Podiatrist (DPM)

Podiatry

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Podiatry

619-644-6750
Fax: 619-644-6930

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 1
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Podiatry

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 1
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    619-644-6750
    Fax: 619-644-6930

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Curt S. Thomas, DPM

I aim to educate my patients along with treating them. I believe the more people know, the more easily they heal.

Age: 59
In practice since: 1998
Gender: Male
Languages: Finnish

Education

Sharp Rees-Stealy: Fellowship
California College Of Podiatric Medicine: Medical School
San Francisco VA Medical Center: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1972614501

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Curt S. Thomas, DPM, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

407 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

Dr. Thomas was very attentive about my issue.

Verified Patient

June 14, 2026

5.0

Very knowledgeable, personable and kind. Answered all of my questions. He provided information, handouts and a referral for orthotics

Verified Patient

June 13, 2026

5.0

Dr Thomas is so kind and helpful. Really enjoy my visits with him Makes you feel at ease

Verified Patient

June 12, 2026

5.0

Love, love, love Dr Thomas, Sheryll and Carey!

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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