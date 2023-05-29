About Curt Thomas, DPM

I aim to educate my patients along with treating them. I believe the more people know, the more easily they heal.

Age: 56

In practice since: 1998

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Finnish

Education Sharp Rees-Stealy : Fellowship

California College Of Podiatric Medicine : Medical School

San Francisco VA Medical Center : Residency



Areas of focus Bunions

Diabetic foot care

Fracture management

Nail removal

Orthotics

Sports medicine

Wart treatment

NPI 1972614501