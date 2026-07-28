Podiatrist (DPM)
Podiatry
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Podiatrist (DPM)
Podiatry
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Podiatry
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 1
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
619-644-6750
Fax: 619-644-6930
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Curt S. Thomas, DPM
I aim to educate my patients along with treating them. I believe the more people know, the more easily they heal.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bunions
- Diabetic foot care
- Fracture management
- Nail removal
- Orthotics
- Sports medicine
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1972614501
Insurance plans accepted
Curt S. Thomas, DPM, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
407 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Dr. Thomas was very attentive about my issue.
Verified Patient
June 14, 2026
5.0
Very knowledgeable, personable and kind. Answered all of my questions. He provided information, handouts and a referral for orthotics
Verified Patient
June 13, 2026
5.0
Dr Thomas is so kind and helpful. Really enjoy my visits with him Makes you feel at ease
Verified Patient
June 12, 2026
5.0
Love, love, love Dr Thomas, Sheryll and Carey!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Curt S. Thomas, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.