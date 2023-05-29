Provider Image

Curt Thomas, DPM

Doctor of Podiatric Medicine
Podiatry (board certified)
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa
    5525 Grossmont Center Dr
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    619-644-6750

About Curt Thomas, DPM

I aim to educate my patients along with treating them. I believe the more people know, the more easily they heal.
Education
Sharp Rees-Stealy:
 Fellowship
California College Of Podiatric Medicine: Medical School
 Medical School
San Francisco VA Medical Center: Residency
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 29, 2023
5.0
Excellent
Verified Patient
May 26, 2023
5.0
Dr Thomas always kind and friendly
Verified Patient
May 26, 2023
5.0
Great
Verified Patient
May 20, 2023
5.0
It's Md's like him that make me stay at sharps
