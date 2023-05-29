Doctor of Podiatric Medicine
Podiatry (board certified)
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa
5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Curt Thomas, DPM
I aim to educate my patients along with treating them. I believe the more people know, the more easily they heal.
Age:56
In practice since:1998
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Finnish
Education
Sharp Rees-Stealy:Fellowship
California College Of Podiatric Medicine:Medical School
San Francisco VA Medical Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bunions
- Diabetic foot care
- Fracture management
- Nail removal
- Orthotics
- Sports medicine
- Wart treatment
NPI
1972614501
Insurance plans accepted
Curt Thomas, DPM, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
312 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 29, 2023
5.0
Excellent
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Dr Thomas always kind and friendly
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Great
Verified PatientMay 20, 2023
5.0
It's Md's like him that make me stay at sharps
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Curt Thomas, DPM, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Curt Thomas, DPM? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
