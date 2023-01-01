Damion Valletta, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Sports medicine
Location and phone
Valletta Orthopaedics7625 Mesa College Dr
Suite 320A
San Diego, CA 92111
Valletta Orthopaedics8929 University Center Ln
Suite 205
San Diego, CA 92122
About Damion Valletta, DO
Valletta Orthopaedics is dedicated to providing the highest quality of orthopedic care. We specialize in sports medicine surgery, cartilage transplant surgery and joint replacement.
Age:51
In practice since:2005
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center:Residency
Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center:Internship
Des Moines University:Medical School
Pennsylvania Hospital:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ACL tear
- Knee arthroscopy
- Knee pain
- Knee surgery
- Ligament injuries
- Mako® robotic-arm assisted surgery
- Meniscal tear
- Orthopedic surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1578599981
Insurance plans accepted
Damion Valletta, DO, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Damion Valletta, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Damion Valletta, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
