About Damion Valletta, DO

Valletta Orthopaedics is dedicated to providing the highest quality of orthopedic care. We specialize in sports medicine surgery, cartilage transplant surgery and joint replacement.

Age: 51

In practice since: 2005

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center : Residency

Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center : Internship

Des Moines University : Medical School

Pennsylvania Hospital : Fellowship



