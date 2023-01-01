Provider Image

Damion Valletta, DO

Doctor of Osteopathy
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Sports medicine
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Valletta Orthopaedics
    7625 Mesa College Dr
    Suite 320A
    San Diego, CA 92111
    858-524-7000
  2. Valletta Orthopaedics
    8929 University Center Ln
    Suite 205
    San Diego, CA 92122
    858-657-0000

About Damion Valletta, DO

Valletta Orthopaedics is dedicated to providing the highest quality of orthopedic care. We specialize in sports medicine surgery, cartilage transplant surgery and joint replacement.
Age:
 51
In practice since:
 2005
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center:
 Residency
Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center:
 Internship
Des Moines University:
 Medical School
Pennsylvania Hospital:
 Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1578599981

Damion Valletta, DO, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Damion Valletta, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
