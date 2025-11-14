Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neurological surgery
(board certified)
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neurological surgery
(board certified)
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Daniel V. White, MD
296 H St
Suite 303
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
619-476-7958
Fax: 619-476-7963
About Daniel V. White, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1033214796
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Daniel V. White, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Daniel V. White, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.