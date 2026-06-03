Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Neurology
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Neurology
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
The Neurology Center - Carlsbad
6010 Hidden Valley Rd
Suite 200
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Get directions
760-631-3000
Fax: 760-631-3016
About David Baker, DO
I was drawn to medicine by a desire to help people through some of the most challenging moments of their lives. Caring for patients matters to me because it allows me to combine complex problem-solving with meaningful human connection. My practice is guided by empathy, communication and a deep respect for each patient’s unique story. Patients can expect clear explanations, evidence-based care and a collaborative approach focused on recovery, prevention and long-term neurologic health. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my family, including three children, playing golf and rock climbing.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Alzheimer's disease
- Epilepsy
- Head injury
- Headache
- Multiple sclerosis
- Seizure disorders
- Stroke
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1316442296
Insurance plans accepted
David Baker, DO, accepts 39 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from David Baker, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from David Baker, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.