About David Baker, DO

I was drawn to medicine by a desire to help people through some of the most challenging moments of their lives. Caring for patients matters to me because it allows me to combine complex problem-solving with meaningful human connection. My practice is guided by empathy, communication and a deep respect for each patient’s unique story. Patients can expect clear explanations, evidence-based care and a collaborative approach focused on recovery, prevention and long-term neurologic health. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my family, including three children, playing golf and rock climbing.

Age: 36

In practice since: 2023

Gender: Male



Education Cleveland Clinic Foundation : Internship

Cleveland Clinic Foundation : Fellowship

Western University of Health Sciences : Medical School

Cleveland Clinic Foundation : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center



Areas of focus Alzheimer's disease

Epilepsy

Head injury

Headache

Multiple sclerosis

Seizure disorders

Stroke

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