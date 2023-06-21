David Hansen, MD
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Chula Vista Internal Medicine and Cardiology
754 Medical Center Ct
Suite 100
Chula Vista, CA 91911
About David Hansen, MD
I specialize in internal medicine with emphasis on cardiovascular disease and the diagnosis of complex medical problems. I treat male and female adult patients.
Age:78
In practice since:1977
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, Los Angeles:Medical School
University of Colorado:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Diabetes
- Preventive medicine
- Weight management
NPI
1275647521
Ratings and reviews
4.9
137 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 21, 2023
5.0
Caring
Verified PatientJune 12, 2023
5.0
One of the best I've ever had as primary. Highly recommend either office.
Verified PatientJune 1, 2023
5.0
Everything was good.
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
7. A+. 12. A+.
Special recognitions
Over 500 recognitions
