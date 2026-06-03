Provider Image
Watch video

David P. Hansen, MD

4.9

205 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Chula Vista Internal Medicine

619-421-4000
Fax: 619-421-6395

754 Medical Center Court
Suite 100
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6695

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Chula Vista Internal Medicine

    754 Medical Center Court
    Suite 100
    Chula Vista, CA 91911-6695
    Get directions

    619-421-4000
    Fax: 619-421-6395

About David P. Hansen, MD

I specialize in internal medicine with emphasis on cardiovascular disease and the diagnosis of complex medical problems. I treat male and female adult patients.

Age: 81
In practice since: 1977
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of California, San Diego: Residency
University of California, Los Angeles: Medical School
University of Colorado: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1275647521

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

David P. Hansen, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

205 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

Excellent and very happy with the staff.

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

5.0

When I did the transferred from kaiser to sharp. All the years I've been at kaiser they never could find out what was wrong with me. I had fainting spells. They said it was my age and the meds I was taking caused the fainting. I didn't agree with them. When I did my transfer to sharp, I saw Marco Martinez [NP]. He did lab work, talked to me about my physical concerns. Checked me and he said, let's check your lungs. What kaiser didn't do for years. Marco Martinez [NP] figured it out in one visit. Thank God for Marco Martinez [NP]. I haven't fainted ever since. Got a letter from Kaiser they wanted me back. I said, no. I finally feel good/better. Not going back. THANK YOU, Martinez [NP]!!!!!

Verified Patient

June 13, 2026

5.0

Dr. Hansen provides a wealth of information, knowledge, and insight to my health.

Verified Patient

June 7, 2026

5.0

Satisfied in every aspect

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from David P. Hansen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

Featured in Sharp Health News

David P. Hansen, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.