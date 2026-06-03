Verified Patient June 18, 2026 5.0

When I did the transferred from kaiser to sharp. All the years I've been at kaiser they never could find out what was wrong with me. I had fainting spells. They said it was my age and the meds I was taking caused the fainting. I didn't agree with them. When I did my transfer to sharp, I saw Marco Martinez [NP]. He did lab work, talked to me about my physical concerns. Checked me and he said, let's check your lungs. What kaiser didn't do for years. Marco Martinez [NP] figured it out in one visit. Thank God for Marco Martinez [NP]. I haven't fainted ever since. Got a letter from Kaiser they wanted me back. I said, no. I finally feel good/better. Not going back. THANK YOU, Martinez [NP]!!!!!