Shedding light on silent heart disease
Luz Lopez thought she was simply feeling anxiety, but it was something more serious.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Chula Vista Internal Medicine
754 Medical Center Court
Suite 100
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6695
Get directions
619-421-4000
Fax: 619-421-6395
I specialize in internal medicine with emphasis on cardiovascular disease and the diagnosis of complex medical problems. I treat male and female adult patients.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1275647521
David P. Hansen, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
4.9
205 ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Excellent and very happy with the staff.
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
When I did the transferred from kaiser to sharp. All the years I've been at kaiser they never could find out what was wrong with me. I had fainting spells. They said it was my age and the meds I was taking caused the fainting. I didn't agree with them. When I did my transfer to sharp, I saw Marco Martinez [NP]. He did lab work, talked to me about my physical concerns. Checked me and he said, let's check your lungs. What kaiser didn't do for years. Marco Martinez [NP] figured it out in one visit. Thank God for Marco Martinez [NP]. I haven't fainted ever since. Got a letter from Kaiser they wanted me back. I said, no. I finally feel good/better. Not going back. THANK YOU, Martinez [NP]!!!!!
Verified Patient
June 13, 2026
5.0
Dr. Hansen provides a wealth of information, knowledge, and insight to my health.
Verified Patient
June 7, 2026
5.0
Satisfied in every aspect
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from David P. Hansen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
David P. Hansen, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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