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David S. Mazza, DPM

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Podiatrist (DPM)

Podiatry

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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So Cal Foot Care PC

619-427-0311
Fax: 619-427-0327

276 Church Ave
Suite A
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. So Cal Foot Care PC

    276 Church Ave
    Suite A
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    619-427-0311
    Fax: 619-427-0327

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Friday

About David S. Mazza, DPM

Age: 73
In practice since: 2007
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

Southern California Podiatry Group: Residency
California College Of Podiatric Medicine: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1831143452

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

David S. Mazza, DPM, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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