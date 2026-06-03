Podiatrist (DPM)
Podiatry
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Podiatrist (DPM)
Podiatry
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
So Cal Foot Care PC
276 Church Ave
Suite A
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
619-427-0311
Fax: 619-427-0327
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About David S. Mazza, DPM
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bunions
- Diabetic foot care
- Fracture management
- Nail removal
- Orthotics
- Sports medicine
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1831143452
Insurance plans accepted
David S. Mazza, DPM, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from David S. Mazza, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from David S. Mazza, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.