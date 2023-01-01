David Mazza, DPM
No ratings available
Doctor of Podiatric Medicine
Podiatry (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Chula Vista Podiatry Group276 Church Ave
Suite A
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
About David Mazza, DPM
Age:70
In practice since:2007
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Southern California Podiatry Group:Residency
California College Of Podiatric Medicine:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bunions
- Diabetic foot care
- Fracture management
- Nail removal
- Orthotics
- Sports medicine
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1831143452
Insurance plans accepted
David Mazza, DPM, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
