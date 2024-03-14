Provider Image

David Sanford, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Pediatrics (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee
    8701 Cuyamaca St.
    Floor 2
    Santee, CA 92071-4253
    Get directions
    858-499-2701
    Fax: 619-568-8098

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About David Sanford, MD

Age:
 39
Gender:
 Male
Education
University of Alabama Birmingham:
 Residency
University of Michigan Medical School:
 Medical School
NPI
1487189148
Patient Portal

Insurance plans accepted

David Sanford, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from David Sanford, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.