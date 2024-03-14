Provider Image

David Sheinbein, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Dermatology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch
    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 3
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions
    619-397-3295
    Fax: 619-397-3381

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About David Sheinbein, MD

Age:
 59
Gender:
 Male
Education
St. Louis University:
 Medical School
Washington University :
 Internship
Washington University :
 Residency
NPI
1568489193
Patient Portal

Insurance plans accepted

David Sheinbein, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from David Sheinbein, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.