Dennis O. Dominguez, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Dennis O. Dominguez, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(over age 5 only)
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
San Ysidro Health Center
875 El Cajon Blvd
El Cajon, CA 92020
Get directions
619-662-4100
Fax: 619-785-3356
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
About Dennis O. Dominguez, MD
I provide school and sports physicals, immigration physicals and occupational and industrial medicine services. My office services include allergy testing and treatment and headache treatment.
Education
Areas of focus
- ADHD (adults)
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Chronic pain management
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Fibromyalgia
- Free new patient visit
- Immigration physicals
- Physical disabilities
- Smoking cessation techniques
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1225063811
Insurance plans accepted
Dennis O. Dominguez, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Dennis O. Dominguez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.