Dennis Dominguez, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Dennis Dominguez, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 5
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
San Ysidro Health Center875 El Cajon Blvd
El Cajon, CA 92020
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
About Dennis Dominguez, MD
I provide school and sports physicals, immigration physicals and occupational and industrial medicine services. My office services include allergy testing and treatment and headache treatment.
Age:72
In practice since:1984
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
San Pedro Hospital:Internship
San Pedro Hospital:Residency
University of California, Los Angeles:Medical School
Areas of focus
- ADHD (adults)
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Chronic pain management
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Fibromyalgia
- Immigration physicals
- Physical disabilities
- Smoking cessation techniques
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1225063811
Insurance plans accepted
Dennis Dominguez, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Dennis Dominguez, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
Guardian Angel recognitions
