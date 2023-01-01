About Dennis Dominguez, MD

I provide school and sports physicals, immigration physicals and occupational and industrial medicine services. My office services include allergy testing and treatment and headache treatment.

Age: 72

In practice since: 1984

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education San Pedro Hospital : Internship

San Pedro Hospital : Residency

University of California, Los Angeles : Medical School



Areas of focus ADHD (adults)

ADHD (pediatrics)

Chronic fatigue syndrome

Chronic pain management

Depression

Diabetes

Fibromyalgia

Immigration physicals

Physical disabilities

Smoking cessation techniques

