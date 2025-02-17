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Devon Boydstun, DO

4.9

392 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2019

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-499-2705
    Fax: 858-521-2019

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

M-W-F 7:40-4; T-TH 8-12

About Devon Boydstun, DO

The Sharp Experience encompasses what everyone in medicine strives for, but not all are able to achieve. Placing an emphasis on satisfaction for both patients and providers allows for long term, successful relationships. Medicine truly interests me and the innovations and changes that continuously occur keep me motivated to engage in lifelong learning. Using this information to care for patients over time is deeply rewarding. My patient care philosophy centers around treating patients, not simply medical conditions. I strive for individualized care while also adhering to appropriate evidence-based medicine recommendations. I have a specific interest in preventive care and make this a focus of nearly every visit. In my spare time, I enjoy swimming, hiking, and traveling with my family.

Age: 37
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Male

Education

Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences: Medical School
OhioHealth Doctors Hospital: Residency

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1356703953

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Devon Boydstun, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

392 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

4.0

Seemed very friendly and helpful

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

5.0

Dr. Boydstun is excellent. He reviewed my blood work and explained the results very clearly. He is an excellent listener and addressed all my questions. I never felt rushed.

Verified Patient

June 6, 2026

5.0

Dr. Boydstun is always very considerate and I don't feel rushed through the visit, which I often experience with other providers.

Verified Patient

June 1, 2026

5.0

Dr Boydstun is very knowledgeable and great at providing medical information that's easy to understand.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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