Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2019
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
M-W-F 7:40-4; T-TH 8-12
About Devon Boydstun, DO
The Sharp Experience encompasses what everyone in medicine strives for, but not all are able to achieve. Placing an emphasis on satisfaction for both patients and providers allows for long term, successful relationships. Medicine truly interests me and the innovations and changes that continuously occur keep me motivated to engage in lifelong learning. Using this information to care for patients over time is deeply rewarding. My patient care philosophy centers around treating patients, not simply medical conditions. I strive for individualized care while also adhering to appropriate evidence-based medicine recommendations. I have a specific interest in preventive care and make this a focus of nearly every visit. In my spare time, I enjoy swimming, hiking, and traveling with my family.
Education
Areas of focus
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Depression
- Doctor of osteopathy
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Hypertension
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Lab on premises
- Liver disease
- Preventive medicine
- Sleep apnea
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
- X-ray on premises
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1356703953
Insurance plans accepted
Devon Boydstun, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
392 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
4.0
Seemed very friendly and helpful
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
Dr. Boydstun is excellent. He reviewed my blood work and explained the results very clearly. He is an excellent listener and addressed all my questions. I never felt rushed.
Verified Patient
June 6, 2026
5.0
Dr. Boydstun is always very considerate and I don't feel rushed through the visit, which I often experience with other providers.
Verified Patient
June 1, 2026
5.0
Dr Boydstun is very knowledgeable and great at providing medical information that's easy to understand.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Devon Boydstun, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Devon Boydstun, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.