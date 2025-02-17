About Devon Boydstun, DO

The Sharp Experience encompasses what everyone in medicine strives for, but not all are able to achieve. Placing an emphasis on satisfaction for both patients and providers allows for long term, successful relationships. Medicine truly interests me and the innovations and changes that continuously occur keep me motivated to engage in lifelong learning. Using this information to care for patients over time is deeply rewarding. My patient care philosophy centers around treating patients, not simply medical conditions. I strive for individualized care while also adhering to appropriate evidence-based medicine recommendations. I have a specific interest in preventive care and make this a focus of nearly every visit. In my spare time, I enjoy swimming, hiking, and traveling with my family.

Age: 37

In practice since: 2023

Gender: Male



Education Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences : Medical School

OhioHealth Doctors Hospital : Residency



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