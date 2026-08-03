A tuneup for the heart
Musician Steve Olof Larson sings the praises of his Sharp Grossmont caregivers.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic
752 Medical Center Ct
Suite 207
Chula Vista, CA 91911
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Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic
1380 El Cajon Blvd
Suite 100
El Cajon, CA 92020
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Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic, Inc
1926 Via Centre
Suite B
Vista, CA 92081
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619-867-0557
Fax: 619-867-0558
Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic
1380 El Cajon Blvd
Tuesday
Thursday
Friday
Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic, Inc
1926 Via Centre
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I provide personalized health care to each of my patients.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1154323996
Dimitri A. Sherev, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Dimitri A. Sherev, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Dimitri A. Sherev, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Dimitri A. Sherev, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.