Provider Image

Dimitri Sherev, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic
    1380 El Cajon Blvd
    Suite 100
    El Cajon, CA 92020
    Get directions
    619-867-0557
  2. Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic
    752 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 207
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions
    619-867-0557

Care schedule

Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic
1380 El Cajon Blvd
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Dimitri Sherev, MD

I provide personalized health care to each of my patients.
Age:
 53
In practice since:
 2005
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Spanish, Bulgarian, Russian
Education
University of California, Los Angeles:
 Medical School
Good Samaritan Hospital (Los Angeles):
 Fellowship
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:
 Residency
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:
 Internship
California Pacific Medical Center:
 Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1154323996

Insurance plans accepted

Dimitri Sherev, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Over 50 recognitions
Dimitri Sherev, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Dimitri Sherev, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.