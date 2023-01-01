About Eleni Capetanikis, MD

I work to restore, sustain and enhance the health and developmental potential of children.

Age: 53

In practice since: 2000

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish , Greek

Education St. George's University : Medical School

New York Methodist Hospital : Internship

St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



Areas of focus Allergy testing

Allergy treatment

Asthma

Autism

Behavior problems

Growth problems

Learning disabilities/dyslexia

Nutrition

Parenting guidance

Preventive medicine

Weight management

