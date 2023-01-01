Elizabeth Waters, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Elizabeth Waters, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
Children's Physicians Medical Group292 Euclid Ave
Suite 220
San Diego, CA 92114
Get directions
About Elizabeth Waters, MD
Age:41
In practice since:2012
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Internship
Tufts University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1730477621
Insurance plans accepted
Elizabeth Waters, MD, accepts 36 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Elizabeth Waters, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Elizabeth Waters, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.