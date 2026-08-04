Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neurology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neurology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Er-Kai Gao, MD, Inc
8851 Center Dr
Suite 603
La Mesa, CA 91942
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About Er-Kai Gao, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Alzheimer's disease
- Ataxia
- Back evaluation and treatment
- BOTOX medical injections
- Electroencephalogram (EEG)
- Electromyogram (EMG)
- Epilepsy
- Head injury
- Headache
- Multiple sclerosis
- Narcolepsy
- Neck pain
- Nerve conduction studies
- Parkinson's disease
- Post-polio syndrome
- Seizure disorders
- Spinal cord dysfunction
- Stroke
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1710064944
Insurance plans accepted
Er-Kai Gao, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Er-Kai Gao, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Er-Kai Gao, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.