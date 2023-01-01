Provider Image

Er-Kai Gao, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Neurology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Er-Kai Gao, MD, Inc
    8851 Center Dr
    Suite 603
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions
    619-667-4545

About Er-Kai Gao, MD

Age:
 68
In practice since:
 2000
Gender:
 Male
Name pronunciation:
 Er-ki Gow
Languages: 
English, Mandarin
Education
Saint Louis University:
 Internship
Saint Louis University:
 Fellowship
Beijing Medical University:
 Medical School
Saint Louis University:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1710064944

Insurance plans accepted

Er-Kai Gao, MD, accepts 38 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Over 50 recognitions
Er-Kai Gao, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Er-Kai Gao, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.