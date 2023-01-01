Er-Kai Gao, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Neurology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Er-Kai Gao, MD, Inc8851 Center Dr
Suite 603
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
About Er-Kai Gao, MD
Age:68
In practice since:2000
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Er-ki Gow
Languages:English, Mandarin
Education
Saint Louis University:Internship
Saint Louis University:Fellowship
Beijing Medical University:Medical School
Saint Louis University:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Alzheimer's disease
- Ataxia
- Back evaluation and treatment
- BOTOX medical injections
- Electroencephalogram (EEG)
- Electromyogram (EMG)
- Epilepsy
- Head injury
- Headache
- Multiple sclerosis
- Narcolepsy
- Neck pain
- Nerve conduction studies
- Parkinson's disease
- Post-polio syndrome
- Seizure disorders
- Spinal cord dysfunction
- Stroke
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1710064944
Insurance plans accepted
Er-Kai Gao, MD, accepts 38 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Er-Kai Gao, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Er-Kai Gao, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
