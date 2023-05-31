Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy Surgical Eye Consultants3075 Health Center Drive
Fourth Floor
San Diego, CA 92123
About Eric Linebarger, MD
Helping people see clearly is a privilege that brings me great happiness — personally and professionally.
Age:58
In practice since:2000
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Minnesota Eye Consultants:Fellowship
University of Utah:Medical School
University of Utah:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1730199209
Insurance plans accepted
Eric Linebarger, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
376 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Dr Linebarger was very thorough. Explained w yin details. It was educational.
Verified PatientMay 30, 2023
5.0
Dr Linebarger is the best. I have great peace when I know that he will be providing the procedure.
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
If "6" and "Excellent" were rating options, this is what I would choose. Dr. Linebarger is excellent, as is his entire staff.
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Dr Linebarger and his assistant took very good care of me.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Eric Linebarger, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Eric Linebarger, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
