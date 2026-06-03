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Eric J. Linebarger, MD

4.9

475 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Ophthalmology

858-521-2301
Fax: 858-521-2018

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Ophthalmology

619-568-8220
Fax: 619-568-8089

8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 3
Santee, CA 92071-4253

Sharp Rees-Stealy Surgical Eye Consultants Ophthalmology

858-939-5400
Fax: 858-939-5415

3075 Health Center Drive
Floor 4
San Diego, CA 92123

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Ophthalmology

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-521-2301
    Fax: 858-521-2018

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Ophthalmology

    8701 Cuyamaca St.
    Floor 3
    Santee, CA 92071-4253
    Get directions

    619-568-8220
    Fax: 619-568-8089

  3. Sharp Rees-Stealy Surgical Eye Consultants Ophthalmology

    3075 Health Center Drive
    Floor 4
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-939-5400
    Fax: 858-939-5415

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Surgical Eye Consultants Ophthalmology

3075 Health Center Drive

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Friday

About Eric J. Linebarger, MD

Helping people see clearly is a privilege that brings me great happiness — personally and professionally.

Age: 61
In practice since: 2000
Gender: Male
Languages: English, Spanish

Education

Minnesota Eye Consultants: Fellowship
University of Utah: Medical School
University of Utah: Internship
University of California, San Diego: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1730199209

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Eric J. Linebarger, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

475 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

I have always been deeply grateful for the exceptional care provided by Dr. Linebarger. He is consistently sincere, patient, and thoroughly dedicated to addressing my eye issues. It is reassuring to have a doctor who truly listens and ensures I feel supported at every visit.

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Dr Eric Linebarger is an expert and is so kind and compassionate. I felt so safe and honored he did my cataract surgery. His entire team reflects his care and professionalism.

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

5.0

Dr Lineberger is wonderful and caring

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

Dr. Lineberger was very professional and friendly.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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