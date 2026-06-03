About Eric J. Linebarger, MD

Helping people see clearly is a privilege that brings me great happiness — personally and professionally.

Age: 61

In practice since: 2000

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Minnesota Eye Consultants : Fellowship

University of Utah : Medical School

University of Utah : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.