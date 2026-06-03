Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Ophthalmology
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-521-2301
Fax: 858-521-2018
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Ophthalmology
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 3
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions
619-568-8220
Fax: 619-568-8089
Sharp Rees-Stealy Surgical Eye Consultants Ophthalmology
3075 Health Center Drive
Floor 4
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-939-5400
Fax: 858-939-5415
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Surgical Eye Consultants Ophthalmology
3075 Health Center Drive
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Eric J. Linebarger, MD
Helping people see clearly is a privilege that brings me great happiness — personally and professionally.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1730199209
Insurance plans accepted
Eric J. Linebarger, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
475 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
I have always been deeply grateful for the exceptional care provided by Dr. Linebarger. He is consistently sincere, patient, and thoroughly dedicated to addressing my eye issues. It is reassuring to have a doctor who truly listens and ensures I feel supported at every visit.
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Dr Eric Linebarger is an expert and is so kind and compassionate. I felt so safe and honored he did my cataract surgery. His entire team reflects his care and professionalism.
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
Dr Lineberger is wonderful and caring
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
Dr. Lineberger was very professional and friendly.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Eric J. Linebarger, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.