I became a physician to help patients who are suffering from diseases feel better. My goal is to provide the best care to all my patients. I love sports. I play tennis and golf and practice CrossFit.

The pancreas may be a small organ, but it can trigger big changes in how you eat.

Dr. Erick Alayo explains when blood in the stool may indicate hemorrhoids, and when it might be something else.

Back to top

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.