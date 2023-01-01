About Erick Alayo, MD

I became a physician to help patients who are suffering from diseases feel better. My goal is to provide the best care to all my patients. I love sports. I play tennis and golf and practice CrossFit.

Age: 49

In practice since: 2009

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Cook County Hospital : Fellowship

Cook County Hospital : Residency

Cook County Hospital : Internship

Cayetano Heredia University (Peru) : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.