About Erick Alayo, MD
I became a physician to help patients who are suffering from diseases feel better. My goal is to provide the best care to all my patients. I love sports. I play tennis and golf and practice CrossFit.
Age:49
In practice since:2009
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Cook County Hospital:Fellowship
Cook County Hospital:Residency
Cook County Hospital:Internship
Cayetano Heredia University (Peru):Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Barrx system esophageal ablation
- Biopsy
- Celiac disease/gluten intolerance
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Colonoscopy
- Crohn's disease
- Diseases of the gallbladder and bile duct
- Diseases of the pancreas
- Diverticulitis
- Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)
- Endoscopic ultrasonography
- Endoscopy
- Esophageal dilation
- Esophageal reflux
- Fatty liver
- Gallstones and bile duct stones
- Gastroesophageal reflux disease
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hepatitis
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- LGBTQ health
- Liver biopsy
- Liver disease
- Malabsorption
- Pancreatic biliary disease
- Pancreatic cancer
- Peptic ulcer disease
- Removal of colon polyps
- Small intestinal balloon enteroscopy
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Ulcerative colitis
- Ultrasonic endoscopy
- Video capsule endoscopy
NPI
1841454758
Insurance plans accepted
Erick Alayo, MD, accepts 28 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Erick Alayo, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Erick Alayo, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
