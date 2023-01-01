Provider Image

Erick Alayo, MD

Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. 587 3rd Ave
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    619-382-3315

About Erick Alayo, MD

I became a physician to help patients who are suffering from diseases feel better. My goal is to provide the best care to all my patients. I love sports. I play tennis and golf and practice CrossFit.
Age:
 49
In practice since:
 2009
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
Cook County Hospital:
 Fellowship
Cook County Hospital:
 Residency
Cook County Hospital:
 Internship
Cayetano Heredia University (Peru):
 Medical School
Areas of focus
1841454758

