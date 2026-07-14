Errol R. Korn, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Errol R. Korn, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Errol R., Korn, MD, Inc.
769 Medical Center Court
Suite 303
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6659
Get directions
Errol R., Korn, MD, Inc.
750 Medical Center Ct
Ste 12
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6634
Get directions
619-425-5544
Fax: 619-421-3838
About Errol R. Korn, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bloodless medicine
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Colonoscopy
- Crohn's disease
- Diverticulitis
- Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)
- Endoscopy
- Esophageal dilation
- Esophageal reflux
- Hemorrhoids
- Hepatitis
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Liver disease
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1922041052
Insurance plans accepted
Errol R. Korn, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.5
38 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.6
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.6
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.6
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.4
Provider included you in decisions
4.5
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 15, 2026
3.8
From my experience, the medical care provided by the doctors has been appropriate; however, the follow-up communication process has been a significant concern. I have left several messages with questions and did not receive return calls or even acknowledgment that my request was received, being addressed, or delayed. Even a brief communication to provide status or expected follow-up would greatly improve the experience and help clients feel heard and supported.
Verified Patient
May 1, 2026
2.2
This was the first visit. Dr. Determined that a colonoscopy was needed and that was it.
Verified Patient
March 28, 2026
3.0
The truth is that the doctor only listened to the problem that I had and quickly drew his conclusion, he did not stop me to ask me more questions and solved it by giving medication and I have taken it, which I think will not solve my problem, I do not blame him because maybe that is not my problem butThe way he addressed it did not please me
Verified Patient
February 6, 2026
3.8
The doctor felt well informed and was respectful.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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