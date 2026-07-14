Provider Image
Watch video

Errol R. Korn, MD

4.5

38 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Gastroenterology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Errol R., Korn, MD, Inc.

619-425-5544

769 Medical Center Court
Suite 303
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6659

Errol R., Korn, MD, Inc.

619-425-5544
Fax: 619-421-3838

750 Medical Center Ct
Ste 12
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6634

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Errol R., Korn, MD, Inc.

    769 Medical Center Court
    Suite 303
    Chula Vista, CA 91911-6659
    Get directions

    619-425-5544

  2. Errol R., Korn, MD, Inc.

    750 Medical Center Ct
    Ste 12
    Chula Vista, CA 91911-6634
    Get directions

    619-425-5544
    Fax: 619-421-3838

About Errol R. Korn, MD

Age: 86
In practice since: 1974
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

Hahnemann University: Medical School
Scripps Clinic and Research Institute: Fellowship
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Residency
Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1922041052

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Errol R. Korn, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.5

38 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.6

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.6

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.6

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.4

Provider included you in decisions

4.5

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 15, 2026

3.8

From my experience, the medical care provided by the doctors has been appropriate; however, the follow-up communication process has been a significant concern. I have left several messages with questions and did not receive return calls or even acknowledgment that my request was received, being addressed, or delayed. Even a brief communication to provide status or expected follow-up would greatly improve the experience and help clients feel heard and supported.

Verified Patient

May 1, 2026

2.2

This was the first visit. Dr. Determined that a colonoscopy was needed and that was it.

Verified Patient

March 28, 2026

3.0

The truth is that the doctor only listened to the problem that I had and quickly drew his conclusion, he did not stop me to ask me more questions and solved it by giving medication and I have taken it, which I think will not solve my problem, I do not blame him because maybe that is not my problem butThe way he addressed it did not please me

Verified Patient

February 6, 2026

3.8

The doctor felt well informed and was respectful.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Errol R. Korn, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.