Verified Patient June 2, 2023 4.4 Everybody that worked on 05-11-23, was the best of any hospital.

Verified Patient May 24, 2023 3.2 He didn't speak to me about any exercise routine. Was with me for about 5 minutes. Didn't read my results, just said I need more.

Verified Patient March 2, 2023 2.3 He is a doctor that should not be in practice.