Patient reviews

Verified Patient May 15, 2026 3.8 From my experience, the medical care provided by the doctors has been appropriate; however, the follow-up communication process has been a significant concern. I have left several messages with questions and did not receive return calls or even acknowledgment that my request was received, being addressed, or delayed. Even a brief communication to provide status or expected follow-up would greatly improve the experience and help clients feel heard and supported.

Verified Patient May 1, 2026 2.2 This was the first visit. Dr. Determined that a colonoscopy was needed and that was it.

Verified Patient March 28, 2026 3.0 The truth is that the doctor only listened to the problem that I had and quickly drew his conclusion, he did not stop me to ask me more questions and solved it by giving medication and I have taken it, which I think will not solve my problem, I do not blame him because maybe that is not my problem butThe way he addressed it did not please me