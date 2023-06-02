Errol Korn, MD
Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Insurance
Errol Korn, MD
Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 769 Medical Center Ct
Suite 303
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
About Errol Korn, MD
Age:83
In practice since:1974
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Hahnemann University:Medical School
Scripps Clinic and Research Institute:Fellowship
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Residency
Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bloodless medicine
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Colonoscopy
- Crohn's disease
- Diverticulitis
- Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)
- Endoscopy
- Esophageal dilation
- Esophageal reflux
- Hemorrhoids
- Hepatitis
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Liver disease
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1922041052
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Errol Korn, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.3
43 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.3
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.4
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.3
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.3
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.2
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 2, 2023
4.4
Everybody that worked on 05-11-23, was the best of any hospital.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
3.2
He didn't speak to me about any exercise routine. Was with me for about 5 minutes. Didn't read my results, just said I need more.
Verified PatientMarch 2, 2023
2.3
He is a doctor that should not be in practice.
Verified PatientFebruary 28, 2023
2.2
Was not given lab results. I had contacted office, after appt. in 1/16/23 have called 3 times and have not received test results. I called on 2/3/22. 2/8/23 spoke to *Belinda & *Laura and they said they would call back! But never did.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Errol Korn, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Errol Korn, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Errol Korn, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Errol Korn, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.