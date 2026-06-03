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Evan Chung, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pain medicine

Rehab/physical medicine

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Orange County Spine and Sports Physicians

949-988-9034

6260 El Camino Real
Suite 201
Carlsbad, CA 92009

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Orange County Spine and Sports Physicians

    6260 El Camino Real
    Suite 201
    Carlsbad, CA 92009
    Get directions

    949-988-9034

About Evan Chung, MD

I became a physician to serve my community, understand how the human body works and make a positive impact on people’s lives. I focus on nonoperative orthopedic care, prioritizing conservative management over invasive treatments. In my free time, I enjoy ocean activities, hiking, music and spending time with friends and family.

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • BOTOX medical injections
  • Caudal injection
  • Epidural steroid injections
  • Facet injection
  • Intercostal nerve block
  • Peripheral nerve block
  • Radiofrequency thermocoagulation
  • Sacroiliac joint injections
  • Selective nerve block injections
  • Spinal cord stimulator
  • Sympathetic nerve block for RSD
  • Trigger point injection

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Evan Chung, MD, accepts 7 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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