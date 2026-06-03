About Evan Chung, MD

I became a physician to serve my community, understand how the human body works and make a positive impact on people’s lives. I focus on nonoperative orthopedic care, prioritizing conservative management over invasive treatments. In my free time, I enjoy ocean activities, hiking, music and spending time with friends and family.

Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center



Areas of focus BOTOX medical injections

Caudal injection

Epidural steroid injections

Facet injection

Intercostal nerve block

Peripheral nerve block

Radiofrequency thermocoagulation

Sacroiliac joint injections

Selective nerve block injections

Spinal cord stimulator

Sympathetic nerve block for RSD

Trigger point injection

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.