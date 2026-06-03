Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pain medicine
Rehab/physical medicine
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pain medicine
Rehab/physical medicine
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Orange County Spine and Sports Physicians
6260 El Camino Real
Suite 201
Carlsbad, CA 92009
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About Evan Chung, MD
I became a physician to serve my community, understand how the human body works and make a positive impact on people’s lives. I focus on nonoperative orthopedic care, prioritizing conservative management over invasive treatments. In my free time, I enjoy ocean activities, hiking, music and spending time with friends and family.
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- BOTOX medical injections
- Caudal injection
- Epidural steroid injections
- Facet injection
- Intercostal nerve block
- Peripheral nerve block
- Radiofrequency thermocoagulation
- Sacroiliac joint injections
- Selective nerve block injections
- Spinal cord stimulator
- Sympathetic nerve block for RSD
- Trigger point injection
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
Insurance plans accepted
Evan Chung, MD, accepts 7 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Evan Chung, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Evan Chung, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.