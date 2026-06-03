About Hellen Chiao, MD

I became a physician because caring for patients matters to me, and medicine is ultimately about helping people through some of the most vulnerable and important moments of their lives. I value the opportunity to build trust, provide reassurance and make a meaningful difference. The relationships formed through patient care make medicine deeply rewarding and continually inspire me to grow both personally and professionally. My medical practice is guided by a commitment to evidence-based medicine, compassionate care and a deep respect for each patient’s individual experience. I strive to combine the best available scientific research and clinical expertise with thoughtful listening, empathy and clear communication. I believe effective medical care goes beyond diagnosing and treating disease — it also involves understanding each patient’s goals, concerns and values. By fostering trust and partnership, I aim to provide care that is not only clinically sound but also personalized, supportive and centered on the well-being of the whole person. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my husband and children. On weekends, we go on hikes together and bike around our neighborhood. We also like cooking together and enjoy delicious food. I recently started running and completed my first half marathon.

Gender: Female

Languages: Cantonese , Mandarin , Taiwanese

Education Scripps Clinic Medical Group : Internship

Scripps Green Hospital : Fellowship

Scripps Clinic Medical Group : Residency

Medical College of Wisconsin : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center



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