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About Hellen Chiao, MD
I became a physician because caring for patients matters to me, and medicine is ultimately about helping people through some of the most vulnerable and important moments of their lives. I value the opportunity to build trust, provide reassurance and make a meaningful difference. The relationships formed through patient care make medicine deeply rewarding and continually inspire me to grow both personally and professionally. My medical practice is guided by a commitment to evidence-based medicine, compassionate care and a deep respect for each patient’s individual experience. I strive to combine the best available scientific research and clinical expertise with thoughtful listening, empathy and clear communication. I believe effective medical care goes beyond diagnosing and treating disease — it also involves understanding each patient’s goals, concerns and values. By fostering trust and partnership, I aim to provide care that is not only clinically sound but also personalized, supportive and centered on the well-being of the whole person. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my husband and children. On weekends, we go on hikes together and bike around our neighborhood. We also like cooking together and enjoy delicious food. I recently started running and completed my first half marathon.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Celiac disease/gluten intolerance
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Colonoscopy
- Crohn's disease
- Diverticulitis
- Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)
- Endoscopy
- Esophageal reflux
- Fatty liver
- Gastroesophageal reflux disease
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hepatitis
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Liver disease
- Malabsorption
- Peptic ulcer disease
- Removal of colon polyps
- Small intestinal balloon enteroscopy
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Ulcerative colitis
- Video capsule endoscopy
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1154681435
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hellen Chiao, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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