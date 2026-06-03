Ignacio Iturbe-Alessio, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Ignacio Iturbe-Alessio, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
855 3rd Ave
Suite 3330
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
619-745-1031
Fax: 619-745-1032
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Ignacio Iturbe-Alessio, MD
Education
Areas of focus
- Blood disorders
- Bloodless medicine
- Bone marrow aspiration studies
- Breast cancer
- Cancer
- Chemotherapy in office
- End-of-life care
- Second opinions
- Sickle cell anemia
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1972513695
Insurance plans accepted
Ignacio Iturbe-Alessio, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ignacio Iturbe-Alessio, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.