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Ignacio Iturbe-Alessio, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hematology/oncology

(board certified)

Oncology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Call to schedule

855 3rd Ave

619-745-1031
Fax: 619-745-1032

855 3rd Ave
Suite 3330
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. 855 3rd Ave
    Suite 3330
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    619-745-1031
    Fax: 619-745-1032

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Ignacio Iturbe-Alessio, MD

Age: 77
In practice since: 1999
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: I-turbee A-less-io
Languages: Spanish

Education

Worchester City Hospital: Fellowship
National Autonomous University: Medical School
St. Barnabas Medical Center: Fellowship
St. Barnabas Medical Center: Residency
St. Barnabas Medical Center: Internship

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1972513695

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ignacio Iturbe-Alessio, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.