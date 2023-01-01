Location and phone
Children's Primary Care Medical Group7910 Frost St
Suite 400
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
About Ingrid Martinez-Andree, MD
The focus of my attention is always on the child.
Age:59
In practice since:1999
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of New Mexico:Residency
University of New Mexico:Internship
University of Vermont:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
NPI
1205807203
Insurance plans accepted
Ingrid Martinez-Andree, MD, accepts 23 health insurance plans.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ingrid Martinez-Andree, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
