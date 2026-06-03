About Ingrid L. Martinez-Andree, MD

The focus of my attention is always on the child.

Age: 62

In practice since: 1999

Gender: Female

Languages: Spanish

Education University of New Mexico : Residency

University of New Mexico : Internship

University of Vermont : Medical School



Areas of focus Asthma

Circumcision - pediatrics

Enuresis (bed wetting)

Parenting guidance

Preventive medicine

Walk-in appointments

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.