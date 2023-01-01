About Ingrid Martinez-Andree, MD

The focus of my attention is always on the child.

Age: 59

In practice since: 1999

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of New Mexico : Residency

University of New Mexico : Internship

University of Vermont : Medical School



Areas of focus Asthma

Circumcision - pediatrics

Enuresis (bed wetting)

Parenting guidance

Preventive medicine

