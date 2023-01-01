About James Chao, MD

I provide my patients with highly innovative medical care and services to promote overall wellness, beauty and performance. My specialties are in aesthetic and reconstructive breast surgery, cosmetic and reconstructive surgery of the hand and upper extremity and body contour surgery. I attend to injuries as the plastic and hand surgeon for the San Diego Chargers and the ESPN X Games. When I am not working, I enjoy time with my twin boys.

Age: 61

In practice since: 2005

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Mandarin

Education New York University : Internship

New York University : Residency

New York University : Fellowship

New York University : Medical School



