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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Plastic surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Plastic surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Accepting new patients
499 N El Camino Real
Suite C-200
Encinitas, CA 92024
Get directions
844-627-4763
Fax: 760-635-7801
8901 Activity Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Get directions
844-627-4763
Fax: 760-635-7801
499 N El Camino Real
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
8901 Activity Rd
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I provide my patients with highly innovative medical care and services to promote overall wellness, beauty and performance. My specialties are in aesthetic and reconstructive breast surgery, cosmetic and reconstructive surgery of the hand and upper extremity and body contour surgery. I attend to injuries as the plastic and hand surgeon for the San Diego Chargers and the ESPN X Games. When I am not working, I enjoy time with my twin boys.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1093740789
James J. Chao, MD, accepts 15 health insurance plans.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from James J. Chao, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
James J. Chao, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.