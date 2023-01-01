Provider Image

James Chao, MD

Medical Doctor
Hand surgery - plastic
Plastic surgery (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. 499 N El Camino Real
    Suite C-200
    Encinitas, CA 92024
    844-627-4763
  2. 8901 Activity Rd
    San Diego, CA 92126
    844-627-4763

About James Chao, MD

I provide my patients with highly innovative medical care and services to promote overall wellness, beauty and performance. My specialties are in aesthetic and reconstructive breast surgery, cosmetic and reconstructive surgery of the hand and upper extremity and body contour surgery. I attend to injuries as the plastic and hand surgeon for the San Diego Chargers and the ESPN X Games. When I am not working, I enjoy time with my twin boys.
Age:
 61
In practice since:
 2005
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Mandarin
Education
New York University:
 Internship
New York University:
 Residency
New York University:
 Fellowship
New York University:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
1093740789

James Chao, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Guardian Angel recognitions
James Chao, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from James Chao, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
