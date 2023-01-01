James Chao, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Hand surgery - plastic
Plastic surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 499 N El Camino Real
Suite C-200
Encinitas, CA 92024
- 8901 Activity Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
About James Chao, MD
I provide my patients with highly innovative medical care and services to promote overall wellness, beauty and performance. My specialties are in aesthetic and reconstructive breast surgery, cosmetic and reconstructive surgery of the hand and upper extremity and body contour surgery. I attend to injuries as the plastic and hand surgeon for the San Diego Chargers and the ESPN X Games. When I am not working, I enjoy time with my twin boys.
Age:61
In practice since:2005
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Mandarin
Education
New York University:Internship
New York University:Residency
New York University:Fellowship
New York University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Blepharoplasty
- BOTOX cosmetic injections
- Breast augmentation
- Breast implant removal
- Breast implant revision
- Breast lift
- Breast reconstruction
- Breast reduction
- Burn treatment
- Carpal tunnel
- Chemical peel
- Cleft palate/lip repair
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Dermabrasion
- Facial plastic surgery
- Hand surgery
- Injectable dermal fillers
- Labiaplasty
- Laser peel
- Laser surgery
- Liposuction
- Maxillofacial surgery
- Microsurgery
- Nerve repair
- Reconstructive surgery
- Skin cancer reconstruction
- Tendon repair
- Tummy tuck (abdominoplasty)
NPI
1093740789
Insurance plans accepted
James Chao, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
James Chao, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from James Chao, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
