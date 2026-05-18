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James J. Chao, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Plastic surgery

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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499 N El Camino Real

844-627-4763
Fax: 760-635-7801

499 N El Camino Real
Suite C-200
Encinitas, CA 92024

8901 Activity Rd

844-627-4763
Fax: 760-635-7801

8901 Activity Rd
San Diego, CA 92126

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. 499 N El Camino Real
    Suite C-200
    Encinitas, CA 92024
    Get directions

    844-627-4763
    Fax: 760-635-7801

  2. 8901 Activity Rd
    San Diego, CA 92126
    Get directions

    844-627-4763
    Fax: 760-635-7801

Care schedule

499 N El Camino Real

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8901 Activity Rd

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About James J. Chao, MD

I provide my patients with highly innovative medical care and services to promote overall wellness, beauty and performance. My specialties are in aesthetic and reconstructive breast surgery, cosmetic and reconstructive surgery of the hand and upper extremity and body contour surgery. I attend to injuries as the plastic and hand surgeon for the San Diego Chargers and the ESPN X Games. When I am not working, I enjoy time with my twin boys.

Age: 64
In practice since: 2005
Gender: Male

Education

New York University: Internship
New York University: Residency
New York University: Fellowship
New York University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1093740789

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

James J. Chao, MD, accepts 15 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

James J. Chao, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

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