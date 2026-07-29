Doctor of medicine (MD)
Urology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Urology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Genesis Healthcare Partners
3444 Kearny Villa Rd
Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-429-7646
Fax: 858-429-7629
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About James L. Roberts, MD
A patient's education and complete understanding of their urologic condition prior to any treatment or surgical procedure is paramount to good medical care in urology.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Circumcision - adults
- Fertility - male
- Impotence
- Incontinence
- Kidney stones
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Lithotripsy
- Microsurgery
- Nursing home visits
- Penile implant
- Robotic-assisted surgery - urologic
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Vasectomy
- Vasectomy reversal
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1508972191
Insurance plans accepted
James L. Roberts, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from James L. Roberts, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from James L. Roberts, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.