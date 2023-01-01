James Roberts, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Urology (board certified)
Insurance
James Roberts, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Urology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 3444 Kearny Villa Rd
Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
About James Roberts, MD
A patient's education and complete understanding of their urologic condition prior to any treatment or surgical procedure is paramount to good medical care in urology.
Age:65
In practice since:2004
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Naval Regional Medical Center:Fellowship
Naval Regional Medical Center:Residency
The George Washington University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Circumcision - adults
- Fertility - male
- Impotence
- Incontinence
- Kidney stones
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Lithotripsy
- Microsurgery
- Penile implant
- Robotic-assisted surgery - urologic
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Vasectomy
- Vasectomy reversal
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1508972191
Insurance plans accepted
James Roberts, MD, accepts 43 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
James Roberts, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from James Roberts, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 50 recognitions
James Roberts, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from James Roberts, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.