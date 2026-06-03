Thicker than blood: A legacy through kidney donation
Jason donated his kidney to his stepfather, giving him a second chance at life.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Nephrology
(board certified)
Transplant surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Nephrology
(board certified)
Transplant surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Sharp HealthCare Kidney Transplant Center
8010 Frost St.
Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92123-4222
Get directions
858-650-5000
Fax: 858-650-5020
Sharp HealthCare Kidney Transplant Center
8010 Frost St., Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92123-2778
Get directions
858-650-5000
Fax: 858-636-2906
Sharp Kidney Transplant Center
8010 Frost St
Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Sharp Memorial Hospital Hepatobiliary Clinic
8010 Frost St.
Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92123-4222
Get directions
858-650-5029
Fax: 858-303-9176
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1558446351
Jeffrey B. Halldorson, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jeffrey B. Halldorson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Jeffrey B. Halldorson, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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