Just before heading into surgery, Jason Wesson put his headphones on, letting the airy notes of a favorite jazz track wash over him. The song, “Andre” by I Marc 4, struck him in that moment for an unexpected reason: Between each fluttering phrase of flute, he could hear the musician breathe.

“You’re literally hearing someone breathe life into music,” Jason said. “It reminded me what I was there to do — give Rod more time, more tomorrows, more breaths.”

It was Jason’s first time having an operation, but he remained grounded by the reason behind it. His stepfather, Roderick (Rod) Mojica, needed a kidney transplant.

“I couldn’t see a thing without my glasses,” Jason laughs as he recalls how he’d hoped to catch a glimpse of the da Vinci surgical 5 robot before the anesthesia kicked in. “But I trusted the team. I knew what this would mean for Rod.”

When Jason donated a kidney to Rod, he gave the man he’d grown to love as a father figure a renewed chance at life. The quiet act of selflessness evolved into a story of love, resilience and the profound impact of organ donation.

A transplant that changed everything

Rod was born with Type 1 diabetes and spent his life managing complex health issues. In 2002, after his kidneys failed, he became the first patient at Sharp Memorial Hospital to receive a combined kidney-pancreas transplant through its pioneering program.

That transplant didn’t just restore his health but rewrote his life. A year later, he met his donor’s family and formed a lasting bond. At one of their birthday parties, he met Maria, the woman who would become his wife.

“My first donor gave me so much more than a kidney,” Rod says. “That transplant led me to Maria, to stepchildren I love, to grandkids. And now, a second transplant. The blessings keep unfolding.”

No hesitation to help

When Jason’s mother posted online that her husband needed a kidney, he didn’t hesitate to help his stepfather. “I just asked what I needed to do and filled out the form,” he says. “I didn’t think twice.”

Leading up to surgery, Jason documented his tests and answered questions from curious friends, staying excited. But as the operating room doors opened, the moment hit him. “It was the first time I thought, ‘Wow, this is real,’” he says.

Later, when Rod looked him in the eye and said, “You saved my life,” Jason teared up. “That’s when I truly understood the impact,” Jason says softly.

Jason's act of selflessness has given Rod a second chance, allowing him to travel and get back to his passion of making art.

Steps towards recovery

The transplant was a success. “Rod’s labs look better than they have in years,” says Dr. Jeffrey Halldorson, a board-certified nephrologist and transplant surgeon with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital, who performed his surgery. “More importantly, he has his vitality back.”

Jason was walking the next day and hit 5,000 steps by the end of the week. “The pain was so small compared to what Rod gained,” he says. “It was temporary, but his quality of life could last decades.”

Jason’s surgeon, Dr. Marquis Hart, a board-certified general and transplant surgeon with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital, says it’s the follow-up visits that stick with him.

“When transplant recipients come back to clinic, they’re more vibrant,” Dr. Hart says. “Their eyes sparkle. It’s like a graduation. They’ve got their life back.”

Unwavering faith

This transplant is unlocking lifelong dreams for Rod, like visiting the Philippines, where his parents were born, raised and married.

“I’ve never been able to go because of my health,” he says. “But I’ve always wanted to see where my family comes from. Maybe, now, I can.”

He also hopes to retire from his longtime career with Comic-Con and return to his passion for making art.

“My doctors at Sharp have been cheering me on for years. Some have even come to my art shows,” Rod says. “They don’t just treat me. They show up for me.”

A gift that keeps giving

Dr. Hart uses Rod’s story to emphasize the importance of living donation. “Some people wait years for a kidney,” he says. “But when someone like Jason steps up, everything changes. We need more people like him.”

Both surgeons agree the gift goes far beyond physical healing. “It doesn’t just change labs,” says Dr. Halldorson. “It restores a person’s entire life.”

Jason hopes more people consider it. “It’s not as scary or painful as people think, and it’s worth it in ways you can’t imagine,” he says.

When asked why he did it, Jason’s answer is simple: “Rod’s been brave his whole life,” he says. “This was my chance to be brave for him.”

Learn more about becoming a living kidney donor or register as an organ donor with Donate Life America. You can also register as an organ donor when you apply for or renew your driver’s license or ID card.