Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Dermatology
300 Fir Street
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92101
Get directions
619-446-1549
Fax: 619-446-1734
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Dermatology
10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor A
San Diego, CA 92131-3940
Get directions
858-621-4010
Fax: 858-621-4191
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Dermatology
300 Fir Street
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Jeffrey M. Melancon, MD
In my practice, my goal is to build an ongoing relationship with my patients. As your dermatologist, I will discuss your needs and work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my wife and two sons and my hobbies include surfing and soccer.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Biopsy
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Cryosurgery
- Eczema
- Hair loss
- Injectable dermal fillers
- Laser surgery
- Psoriasis
- Scleroderma
- Shingles
- Skin cancer
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1508007568
Insurance plans accepted
Jeffrey M. Melancon, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
572 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
Dr Melancon has been the best dermatologist that I have had over many years! He has taken care of melanoma and other of my skin issues
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
Outstanding level of customer care.
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
Dr. Melacon was very thorough and explained everything to me. It was a stressful situation for me, and he could not have been nicer. His calm demeanor was helpful in easing my nerves and making me feel comfortable throughout the entire process.
Verified Patient
June 9, 2026
5.0
My longtime dermatologist Dr. Littler just retired Who I'd really liked as he gave great explanations and had a very relaxed demeanor. I am so glad that Dr. Alison has taken his place as he has similar personality And answered all my questions
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jeffrey M. Melancon, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.