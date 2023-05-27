About Jeffrey Melancon, MD

In my practice, my goal is to build an ongoing relationship with my patients. As your dermatologist, I will discuss your needs and work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my wife and two sons and my hobbies include surfing and soccer.

Age: 45

In practice since: 2013

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Muh-LAHN-Sahn

Languages: English

Education University of California, San Diego : Residency

Louisiana State University : Medical School

Louisiana State University : Internship



Areas of focus Acne

Biopsy

Cosmetic procedures/surgeries

Cryosurgery

Eczema

Hair loss

Injectable dermal fillers

Laser surgery

Psoriasis

Scleroderma

Shingles

Skin cancer

Wart treatment

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1508007568