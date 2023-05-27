Medical Doctor
Dermatology (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Dermatology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown300 Fir St.
San Diego, CA 92101
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Jeffrey Melancon, MD
In my practice, my goal is to build an ongoing relationship with my patients. As your dermatologist, I will discuss your needs and work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my wife and two sons and my hobbies include surfing and soccer.
Age:45
In practice since:2013
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Muh-LAHN-Sahn
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Louisiana State University:Medical School
Louisiana State University:Internship
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Biopsy
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Cryosurgery
- Eczema
- Hair loss
- Injectable dermal fillers
- Laser surgery
- Psoriasis
- Scleroderma
- Shingles
- Skin cancer
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1508007568
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Jeffrey Melancon, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.6
501 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Dr. Melancon was very attentive, explained everything completely and gave me plenty of space to ask questions and bring up other concerns. The biopsy was quick and painless!
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
He was great, finally a dermatologist that knew about my condition and presented himself as very knowledgeable. He also provided options to help my skin.
Verified PatientMay 5, 2023
5.0
I was very happy with my visit and felt doctor listened to everything I said and encouraged me to participate in all treatment decisions.
Verified PatientApril 21, 2023
5.0
Excellent in all respects.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jeffrey Melancon, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jeffrey Melancon, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jeffrey Melancon, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jeffrey Melancon, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.