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Jeffrey M. Melancon, MD

4.7

572 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Dermatology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Dermatology

619-446-1549
Fax: 619-446-1734

300 Fir Street
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92101

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Dermatology

858-621-4010
Fax: 858-621-4191

10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor A
San Diego, CA 92131-3940

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Dermatology

    300 Fir Street
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92101
    Get directions

    619-446-1549
    Fax: 619-446-1734

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Dermatology

    10670 Wexford St.
    Floor 1, Corridor A
    San Diego, CA 92131-3940
    Get directions

    858-621-4010
    Fax: 858-621-4191

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Dermatology

300 Fir Street

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Jeffrey M. Melancon, MD

In my practice, my goal is to build an ongoing relationship with my patients. As your dermatologist, I will discuss your needs and work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my wife and two sons and my hobbies include surfing and soccer.

Age: 48
In practice since: 2013
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Muh-LAHN-Sahn

Education

University of California, San Diego: Residency
Louisiana State University: Medical School
Louisiana State University: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1508007568

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jeffrey M. Melancon, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

572 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

Dr Melancon has been the best dermatologist that I have had over many years! He has taken care of melanoma and other of my skin issues

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

5.0

Outstanding level of customer care.

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

Dr. Melacon was very thorough and explained everything to me. It was a stressful situation for me, and he could not have been nicer. His calm demeanor was helpful in easing my nerves and making me feel comfortable throughout the entire process.

Verified Patient

June 9, 2026

5.0

My longtime dermatologist Dr. Littler just retired Who I'd really liked as he gave great explanations and had a very relaxed demeanor. I am so glad that Dr. Alison has taken his place as he has similar personality And answered all my questions

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.