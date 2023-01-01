Location and phone
About John Apostolides, MD
I chose to become a physician because I wanted to provide unparalleled clinical care for all who need it. I am dedicated to compassionate patient care with an interest and passion for the precision and artistry of plastic surgery. I trained under many of the world's leading experts in plastic and aesthetic surgery, microsurgery, breast reconstruction and facial trauma. I specialize in enhancing and rejuvenating the appearance and beauty of women and men of all ages, in addition to restoring and reconstructing the complex physical defects of trauma patients related to breast cancer, facial trauma and various skin cancers. In my free time, I enjoy being outdoors, fitness activities and spending time with my wife and two daughters.
Age:45
Gender:Male
Languages:English, French
Education
University of Maryland:Medical School
The Johns Hopkins Hospital:Internship
The Johns Hopkins Hospital:Residency
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Blepharoplasty
- BOTOX cosmetic injections
- Breast augmentation
- Breast implant removal
- Breast implant revision
- Breast lift
- Breast reconstruction
- Breast reduction
- Cancer surgery
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Facial plastic surgery
- Injectable dermal fillers
- Labiaplasty
- Liposuction
- Maxillofacial surgery
- Microsurgery
- Reconstructive surgery
- Scar revision
- Skin cancer reconstruction
- Skin graft
- Tummy tuck (abdominoplasty)
- Vaginal rejuvenation
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1659427912
Insurance plans accepted
John Apostolides, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
