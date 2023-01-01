About John Apostolides, MD

I chose to become a physician because I wanted to provide unparalleled clinical care for all who need it. I am dedicated to compassionate patient care with an interest and passion for the precision and artistry of plastic surgery. I trained under many of the world's leading experts in plastic and aesthetic surgery, microsurgery, breast reconstruction and facial trauma. I specialize in enhancing and rejuvenating the appearance and beauty of women and men of all ages, in addition to restoring and reconstructing the complex physical defects of trauma patients related to breast cancer, facial trauma and various skin cancers. In my free time, I enjoy being outdoors, fitness activities and spending time with my wife and two daughters.

Age: 45

Gender: Male

Languages: English , French

Education University of Maryland : Medical School

The Johns Hopkins Hospital : Internship

The Johns Hopkins Hospital : Residency



