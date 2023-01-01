About John Videen, MD

I specialize in treating diseases of the kidney and blood pressure that is difficult to control. I welcome the patient with complex issues and problems.

Age: 63

In practice since: 1992

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of Arizona : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

University of California, San Diego : Internship



Areas of focus Chronic kidney disease

Dialysis

Glomerular disease

Hypertension

Kidney transplant

Post-transplant care

Pre-transplant care

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.