John S. Videen, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Nephrology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
John S. Videen, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Nephrology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)
Location and phone
Balboa Nephrology Group
752 Medical Center Ct
Suite 302
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Neurology
480 H Street
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
619-585-4044
Fax: 619-585-4015
About John S. Videen, MD
I specialize in treating diseases of the kidney and blood pressure that is difficult to control. I welcome the patient with complex issues and problems.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Chronic kidney disease
- Dialysis
- Glomerular disease
- Hypertension
- Kidney transplant
- Post-transplant care
- Pre-transplant care
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1043318199
Insurance plans accepted
John S. Videen, MD, accepts 49 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.