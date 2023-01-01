John Videen, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Nephrology (board certified)
Insurance
John Videen, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Nephrology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
John Videen, MD752 Medical Center Ct
Suite 302
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
About John Videen, MD
I specialize in treating diseases of the kidney and blood pressure that is difficult to control. I welcome the patient with complex issues and problems.
Age:63
In practice since:1992
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of Arizona:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
University of California, San Diego:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Chronic kidney disease
- Dialysis
- Glomerular disease
- Hypertension
- Kidney transplant
- Post-transplant care
- Pre-transplant care
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1043318199
Insurance plans accepted
John Videen, MD, accepts 53 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
John Videen, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from John Videen, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
John Videen, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from John Videen, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.