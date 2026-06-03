About Jorge Pelayo-Garcia, MD

The most important aspect in a physician-patient relationship is the trust and confidence that develop.

Age: 64

In practice since: 2000

Gender: Male

Languages: Spanish

Education University of California, San Francisco : Fellowship

University of California, San Francisco : Residency

University of California, San Francisco : Internship

University of Baja California, Tijuana (Mexico) : Medical School



Areas of focus Diabetes

Liver disease

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