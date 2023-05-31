Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch1400 E Palomar St.
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Friday
Saturday
Care partners
When Jorge Pelayo-Garcia, MD is unavailable, other providers are here to care for you.
About Jorge Pelayo-Garcia, MD
The most important aspect in a physician-patient relationship is the trust and confidence that develop.
Age:61
In practice since:2000
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of California, San Francisco:Fellowship
University of California, San Francisco:Residency
University of California, San Francisco:Internship
University of Baja California, Tijuana (Mexico):Medical School
Areas of focus
NPI
1790798791
Insurance plans accepted
Jorge Pelayo-Garcia, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
292 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
If there was a higher score than "5" than I would give it because Dr. Pelayo is the best there is. The level of care he has given me for over 20 years is unmatched.
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Dr. Gorge Pelayo has been my doctor for the last 29 years
Verified PatientMay 21, 2023
5.0
Good
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
5.0
Excellent care!
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Jorge Pelayo-Garcia, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jorge Pelayo-Garcia, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
