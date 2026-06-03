Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Primary Care
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
858-499-2707
Fax: 619-397-3380
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Friday
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Saturday
About Jorge Pelayo-Garcia, MD
The most important aspect in a physician-patient relationship is the trust and confidence that develop.
Education
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1790798791
Insurance plans accepted
Jorge Pelayo-Garcia, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
327 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 30, 2026
5.0
Dr. Jorge Pelayo answered my questions very clearly
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
I was very frustrated and in so much pain when I got to my appointment. I had already been to the dentist and the emergency room for my problem. The Dr in emergency told me there was nothing wrong with me. Dr Pelayo listened to me, and took the time to examine me for a diagnostic. He always shows genuine concern.I was so grateful to have gotten an appointment.
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Thank you dr. Pelayo Garcia for your help
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Good
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jorge Pelayo-Garcia, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.