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Jorge Pelayo-Garcia, MD

4.9

327 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Primary Care

858-499-2707
Fax: 619-397-3380

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Primary Care

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 2
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    858-499-2707
    Fax: 619-397-3380

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Wednesday

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    Friday

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    Saturday

About Jorge Pelayo-Garcia, MD

The most important aspect in a physician-patient relationship is the trust and confidence that develop.

Age: 64
In practice since: 2000
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of California, San Francisco: Fellowship
University of California, San Francisco: Residency
University of California, San Francisco: Internship
University of Baja California, Tijuana (Mexico): Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1790798791

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jorge Pelayo-Garcia, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

327 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 30, 2026

5.0

Dr. Jorge Pelayo answered my questions very clearly

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

I was very frustrated and in so much pain when I got to my appointment. I had already been to the dentist and the emergency room for my problem. The Dr in emergency told me there was nothing wrong with me. Dr Pelayo listened to me, and took the time to examine me for a diagnostic. He always shows genuine concern.I was so grateful to have gotten an appointment.

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Thank you dr. Pelayo Garcia for your help

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Good

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Special recognitions

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Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

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Assal Moori Shir Mohammadi, NP

 

Chula Vista

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.