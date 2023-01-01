Jose Alanis-Amezcua, MD
About Jose Alanis-Amezcua, MD
Whether you're having trouble conceiving or are suffering from chronic pelvic pain, a bladder control problem or other concern, it's fulfilling for me to know I can help you not just with my medical expertise, but also with the kindness and respect you deserve. Obstetrics and gynecology is the perfect area of medicine for me. It allows me to be a part of my patients' lives in many important ways that mean so much to me. I enjoy aerobics and distance running in my spare time, as well as relaxing with my wife and three daughters.
Age:68
In practice since:1995
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:A-law-knees Ah-mez-cua
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Univerisdad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico:Medical School
Lutheran General Hospital:Residency
Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center:Fellowship
University of Illinois:Residency
University of Illinois:Internship
University of Chicago:Residency
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Artificial insemination
- Breast disease
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Female pelvic health
- Fertility - female
- Genetic counseling
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Laser surgery
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menopause
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Osteoporosis
- Pelvic pain
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Robotic-assisted surgery - OBGYN
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tubal reanastomosis (tubal reversal)
- Tubal sterilization by hysteroscopy
- Uterine fibroid embolization
- Vaginal rejuvenation
NPI
1962588376
Insurance plans accepted
Jose Alanis-Amezcua, MD, accepts 11 health insurance plans.
