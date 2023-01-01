About Jose Alanis-Amezcua, MD

Whether you're having trouble conceiving or are suffering from chronic pelvic pain, a bladder control problem or other concern, it's fulfilling for me to know I can help you not just with my medical expertise, but also with the kindness and respect you deserve. Obstetrics and gynecology is the perfect area of medicine for me. It allows me to be a part of my patients' lives in many important ways that mean so much to me. I enjoy aerobics and distance running in my spare time, as well as relaxing with my wife and three daughters.

Age: 68

In practice since: 1995

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: A-law-knees Ah-mez-cua

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Univerisdad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico : Medical School

Lutheran General Hospital : Residency

Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center : Fellowship

University of Illinois : Residency

University of Illinois : Internship

University of Chicago : Residency



