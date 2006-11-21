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Accepting new patients
(over age 13 only)
Location and phone
2023 W Vista Way
Suite K
Vista, CA 92083
Get directions
About Joseph Castrejon, MD
The art of medicine is a simple team approach, involving both the physician and the patient making decisions.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Cholesterol management
- Diabetes
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1568486710
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joseph Castrejon, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joseph Castrejon, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.