About Joseph Castrejon, MD

The art of medicine is a simple team approach, involving both the physician and the patient making decisions.

Age: 63

In practice since: 1997

Gender: Male

Languages: Spanish

Education Presbyterian Intercommunity Hospital : Residency

Presbyterian Intercommunity Hospital : Internship

University of Missouri-Columbia : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center



Areas of focus Cholesterol management

Diabetes

Preventive medicine

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.