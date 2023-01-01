Provider Image

Kambiz Shetabi, MD

Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease
Interventional cardiology
  1. 754 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 101
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    619-434-4288
  2. Heart and Wellness Center
    502 Euclid Ave
    Suite 104
    National City, CA 91950
About Kambiz Shetabi, MD

I became a physician to save lives, serve my community and have a better future. I believe every patient deserves to be listened to and receive the best care possible. In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my family and reading books.
 47
 2020
English, Farsi
Education
Aurora Health Care, Inc.:
 Residency
Aurora Health Care, Inc.:
 Fellowship
Iran Unversity of Medical Sciences:
 Medical School
Aurora Health Care, Inc.:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1972827806

Kambiz Shetabi, MD, accepts 3 health insurance plans.

