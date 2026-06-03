A subtle sign, a life-changing diagnosis: Bob’s stroke story
During Men’s Health Month, Bob’s story reminds us emergencies aren’t always dramatic — listening to your body can make all the difference.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Interventional cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Interventional cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
(over age 10 only)
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group Chula Vista
750 Medical Center Court
Suite 10
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6634
Get directions
858-244-6867
Fax: 858-682-2202
I became a physician to save lives, serve my community and have a better future. I believe every patient deserves to be listened to and receive the best care possible. In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my family and reading books.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1972827806
Kambiz D. Shetabi, MD, accepts 40 health insurance plans.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kambiz D. Shetabi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kambiz D. Shetabi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Kambiz D. Shetabi, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
During Men’s Health Month, Bob’s story reminds us emergencies aren’t always dramatic — listening to your body can make all the difference.
Phil Hannes was walking his dog one day and in the ICU the next, but thanks to early recognition of symptoms and surgery, he’s back to the life he loves.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.