Kambiz Shetabi, MD
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease
Interventional cardiology
- 754 Medical Center Ct
Suite 101
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Heart and Wellness Center502 Euclid Ave
Suite 104
National City, CA 91950
About Kambiz Shetabi, MD
I became a physician to save lives, serve my community and have a better future. I believe every patient deserves to be listened to and receive the best care possible. In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my family and reading books.
Age:47
In practice since:2020
Languages:English, Farsi
Education
Aurora Health Care, Inc.:Residency
Aurora Health Care, Inc.:Fellowship
Iran Unversity of Medical Sciences:Medical School
Aurora Health Care, Inc.:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Angioplasty (PTCA balloon procedure)
- Atherectomy
- Atrial fibrillation
- Cardiac calcium scoring
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Chemical stress test
- Cholesterol management
- Drug-eluting stent (DES)
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Enhanced external counterpulsation (EECP)
- Exercise stress test
- Extremity percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA)
- Holter monitoring
- Intra-aortic balloon pump
- Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI)
- Percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA)
- Peripheral vascular disease
- Pulmonary hypertension
- Renal artery angioplasty/stent
- Stent
- Transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE)
- Transradial cardiac catheterization
- Upper and lower extremity arterial and venous exams
- Vascular (venous) ultrasound
1972827806
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kambiz Shetabi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
