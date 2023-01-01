About Kambiz Shetabi, MD

I became a physician to save lives, serve my community and have a better future. I believe every patient deserves to be listened to and receive the best care possible. In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my family and reading books.

Age: 47

In practice since: 2020

Languages: English , Farsi

Education Aurora Health Care, Inc. : Residency

Aurora Health Care, Inc. : Fellowship

Iran Unversity of Medical Sciences : Medical School

Aurora Health Care, Inc. : Internship



