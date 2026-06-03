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Kambiz D. Shetabi, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Interventional cardiology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(over age 10 only)

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San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group Chula Vista

858-244-6867
Fax: 858-682-2202

750 Medical Center Court
Suite 10
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6634

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group Chula Vista

    750 Medical Center Court
    Suite 10
    Chula Vista, CA 91911-6634
    Get directions

    858-244-6867
    Fax: 858-682-2202

About Kambiz D. Shetabi, MD

I became a physician to save lives, serve my community and have a better future. I believe every patient deserves to be listened to and receive the best care possible. In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my family and reading books.

Age: 50
In practice since: 2020
Languages: English, Farsi

Education

Aurora Sinai Medical Center: Fellowship
Iran University of Medical Sciences: Medical School
Aurora Sinai Medical Center: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1972827806

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Kambiz D. Shetabi, MD, accepts 40 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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