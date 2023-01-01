Location and phone
- 5555 Reservoir Dr
Suite 112
San Diego, CA 92120
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Karl Sun, MD
Providing high-quality, cost-effective care is my commitment to each patient.
Age:65
In practice since:1999
Gender:Male
Languages:English, French, Mandarin, German
Education
University of Texas - San Antonio:Residency
University of Zurich (Switzerland):Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles:Fellowship
University of Zurich (Switzerland):Residency
University of Zurich (Switzerland):Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Atrial fibrillation
- Chemical stress test
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic heart failure
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Nuclear medicine studies
- Pulmonary hypertension
- Vascular (venous) ultrasound
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1235131061
Insurance plans accepted
Karl Sun, MD, accepts 15 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Karl Sun, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Karl Sun, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Karl Sun, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Karl Sun, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.