Karl T. Sun, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
Cardiovascular disease
Insurance
Karl T. Sun, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
Cardiovascular disease
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
5555 Reservoir Dr
Suite 112
San Diego, CA 92120
Get directions
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Karl T. Sun, MD
Providing high-quality, cost-effective care is my commitment to each patient.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Atrial fibrillation
- Chemical stress test
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic heart failure
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Nuclear medicine studies
- Pulmonary hypertension
- Treadmill in office
- Ultrasound in office
- Vascular (venous) ultrasound
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1235131061
Insurance plans accepted
Karl T. Sun, MD, accepts 15 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Karl T. Sun, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.