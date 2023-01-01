About Karl Sun, MD

Providing high-quality, cost-effective care is my commitment to each patient.

Age: 65

In practice since: 1999

Gender: Male

Languages: English , French , Mandarin , German

Education University of Texas - San Antonio : Residency

University of Zurich (Switzerland) : Medical School

University of California, Los Angeles : Fellowship

University of Zurich (Switzerland) : Residency

University of Zurich (Switzerland) : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



Areas of focus Atrial fibrillation

Chemical stress test

Cholesterol management

Chronic heart failure

Exercise stress test

Holter monitoring

Nuclear medicine studies

Pulmonary hypertension

Vascular (venous) ultrasound

Weight management

