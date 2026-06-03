Relief for chronic sinusitis
An ENT doctor answers questions about common treatments for chronic sinusitis.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Insurance
Not accepting new patients
California Head & Neck Specialists
5405 Oberlin Dr
Second floor
San Diego, CA 92121
Get directions
858-909-0770
Fax: 858-909-0880
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Friday
I was always humbled by the marvels of the human body and spirit and decided to spend my life understanding this and, in doing so, provide care to those who are in need. I believe all patients are individuals and accordingly have to be treated as such. I incorporate medical, surgical and minimally invasive forms of treatment in my practice. I encourage a team oriented approach with the patient because both practitioner and patient have to be involved in successful outcomes. In my spare time, I am an avid sportsman and traveler.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1124091970
Keith Jackson, MD, accepts 26 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Keith Jackson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Keith Jackson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Keith Jackson, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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