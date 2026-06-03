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Keith Jackson, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

ENT (otolaryngology)

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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California Head & Neck Specialists

858-909-0770
Fax: 858-909-0880

5405 Oberlin Dr
Second floor
San Diego, CA 92121

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Location and phone

  1. California Head & Neck Specialists

    5405 Oberlin Dr
    Second floor
    San Diego, CA 92121
    Get directions

    858-909-0770
    Fax: 858-909-0880

Care schedule

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About Keith Jackson, MD

I was always humbled by the marvels of the human body and spirit and decided to spend my life understanding this and, in doing so, provide care to those who are in need. I believe all patients are individuals and accordingly have to be treated as such. I incorporate medical, surgical and minimally invasive forms of treatment in my practice. I encourage a team oriented approach with the patient because both practitioner and patient have to be involved in successful outcomes. In my spare time, I am an avid sportsman and traveler.

Age: 67
In practice since: 2007
Gender: Male
Languages: English, Spanish

Education

University of Michigan: Medical School
University of California, Davis: Fellowship
Saint Joseph Mercy Health System: Internship
University of California, Los Angeles: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1124091970

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Keith Jackson, MD, accepts 26 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Keith Jackson, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

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