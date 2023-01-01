Keith Jackson, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Keith A. Jackson, MD, Ltd.8010 Frost St
Suite 503
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
About Keith Jackson, MD
I was always humbled by the marvels of the human body and spirit and decided to spend my life understanding this and, in doing so, provide care to those who are in need. I believe all patients are individuals and accordingly have to be treated as such. I incorporate medical, surgical and minimally invasive forms of treatment in my practice. I encourage a team oriented approach with the patient because both practitioner and patient have to be involved in successful outcomes. In my spare time, I am an avid sportsman and traveler.
Age:64
In practice since:2007
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of Michigan:Medical School
University of California, Davis:Fellowship
Saint Joseph Mercy Health System:Internship
University of California, Los Angeles:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Acoustic neuroma
- Balloon sinuplasty surgery
- Cancer
- Ear infections
- Ear surgery
- Eardrum perforations
- Functional endoscopic sinus surgery
- Head and neck cancer
- Head and neck cancer surgery
- Laser surgery
- LGBTQ health
- Otosclerosis
- Salivary gland surgery
- Sinus evaluation/treatment
- Skull base surgery
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Snoring
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder
- Thyroid cancer
- Vertigo
- Vertigo (dpley maneuver)
- Voice evaluation/treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1124091970
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Keith Jackson, MD, accepts 43 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Keith Jackson, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare.