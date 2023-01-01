Provider Image

Keith Jackson, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Keith A. Jackson, MD, Ltd.
    8010 Frost St
    Suite 503
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions
    858-279-4221

About Keith Jackson, MD

I was always humbled by the marvels of the human body and spirit and decided to spend my life understanding this and, in doing so, provide care to those who are in need. I believe all patients are individuals and accordingly have to be treated as such. I incorporate medical, surgical and minimally invasive forms of treatment in my practice. I encourage a team oriented approach with the patient because both practitioner and patient have to be involved in successful outcomes. In my spare time, I am an avid sportsman and traveler.
Age:
 64
In practice since:
 2007
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
University of Michigan:
 Medical School
University of California, Davis:
 Fellowship
Saint Joseph Mercy Health System:
 Internship
University of California, Los Angeles:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1124091970
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Keith Jackson, MD, accepts 43 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Keith Jackson, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Keith Jackson, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.