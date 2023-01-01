About Keith Jackson, MD

I was always humbled by the marvels of the human body and spirit and decided to spend my life understanding this and, in doing so, provide care to those who are in need. I believe all patients are individuals and accordingly have to be treated as such. I incorporate medical, surgical and minimally invasive forms of treatment in my practice. I encourage a team oriented approach with the patient because both practitioner and patient have to be involved in successful outcomes. In my spare time, I am an avid sportsman and traveler.

Age: 64

In practice since: 2007

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of Michigan : Medical School

University of California, Davis : Fellowship

Saint Joseph Mercy Health System : Internship

University of California, Los Angeles : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1124091970