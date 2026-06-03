Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neurology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neurology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Neurology
480 H Street
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
619-585-4044
Fax: 619-585-4015
About Kenneth J. Villa, MD
I enjoy medicine because of the people that I meet and can try to help. The science of neurology is fascinating and I enjoy sharing that knowledge. In my spare time, I enjoy running and exercising. I also like to travel.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Alzheimer's disease
- Ataxia
- Back evaluation and treatment
- BOTOX medical injections
- Cerebral palsy
- Electroencephalogram (EEG)
- Electromyogram (EMG)
- Head injury
- Headache
- Multiple sclerosis
- Nerve conduction studies
- Parkinson's disease
- Post-polio syndrome
- Spinal cord dysfunction
- Stroke
- Tourette syndrome
- Trigger point injection
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1538270046
Insurance plans accepted
Kenneth J. Villa, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
207 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Thank you
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
Very attentive and professional.
Verified Patient
June 1, 2026
5.0
Excellent ecplication and concern for his patients listening with great attention!!
Verified Patient
May 31, 2026
5.0
Listening and time spent with me,exam and discussion essay least 45 minutes.Was a very through consult I was very impressed
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kenneth J. Villa, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.