Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista525 Third Ave.
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Kenneth Villa, MD
I enjoy medicine because of the people that I meet and can try to help. The science of neurology is fascinating and I enjoy sharing that knowledge. In my spare time, I enjoy running and exercising. I also like to travel.
Age:63
In practice since:1992
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Washington:Internship
University of Washington:Residency
University of California, Los Angeles:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Areas of focus
- Alzheimer's disease
- Ataxia
- Back evaluation and treatment
- BOTOX medical injections
- Cerebral palsy
- Electroencephalogram (EEG)
- Electromyogram (EMG)
- Head injury
- Headache
- Multiple sclerosis
- Nerve conduction studies
- Parkinson's disease
- Post-polio syndrome
- Spinal cord dysfunction
- Stroke
- Tourette syndrome
- Trigger point injection
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1538270046
Insurance plans accepted
Kenneth Villa, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
177 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
*Doctor Villa took her time and explained everything so we could understand the problems.
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
Very informative.
Verified PatientApril 25, 2023
5.0
Dr Villa and his staff are very kind and efficient
Verified PatientApril 25, 2023
4.8
Very good experience.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Kenneth Villa, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kenneth Villa, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
