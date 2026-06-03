Provider Image

Kenneth J. Villa, MD

4.9

207 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Neurology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Neurology

619-585-4044
Fax: 619-585-4015

480 H Street
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Neurology

    480 H Street
    Floor 3
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    619-585-4044
    Fax: 619-585-4015

About Kenneth J. Villa, MD

I enjoy medicine because of the people that I meet and can try to help. The science of neurology is fascinating and I enjoy sharing that knowledge. In my spare time, I enjoy running and exercising. I also like to travel.

Age: 66
In practice since: 1992
Gender: Male
Languages: English

Education

University of Washington: Internship
University of Washington: Residency
University of California, Los Angeles: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1538270046

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Kenneth J. Villa, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

207 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Thank you

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

Very attentive and professional.

Verified Patient

June 1, 2026

5.0

Excellent ecplication and concern for his patients listening with great attention!!

Verified Patient

May 31, 2026

5.0

Listening and time spent with me,exam and discussion essay least 45 minutes.Was a very through consult I was very impressed

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kenneth J. Villa, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.