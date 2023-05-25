About Kenneth Villa, MD

I enjoy medicine because of the people that I meet and can try to help. The science of neurology is fascinating and I enjoy sharing that knowledge. In my spare time, I enjoy running and exercising. I also like to travel.

Age: 63

In practice since: 1992

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education University of Washington : Internship

University of Washington : Residency

University of California, Los Angeles : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship



Areas of focus Alzheimer's disease

Ataxia

Back evaluation and treatment

BOTOX medical injections

Cerebral palsy

Electroencephalogram (EEG)

Electromyogram (EMG)

Head injury

Headache

Multiple sclerosis

Nerve conduction studies

Parkinson's disease

Post-polio syndrome

Spinal cord dysfunction

Stroke

Tourette syndrome

Trigger point injection

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1538270046