About Kevin N. Antonio, MD

I believe in working with patients to help them take better care of their health.

Age: 51

In practice since: 2008

Gender: Male



Education Drexel University College of Medicine : Medical School

Scripps Clinic and Research Institute : Internship

Scripps Clinic and Research Institute : Residency



Areas of focus Cholesterol management

Diabetes

Hay fever

Hypertension

Lab on premises

Preventive medicine

X-ray on premises

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.