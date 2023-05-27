Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch10670 Wexford St.
San Diego, CA 92131
About Kevin Antonio, MD
I believe in working with patients to help them take better care of their health.
Age:48
In practice since:2008
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Drexel University College of Medicine:Medical School
Scripps Clinic and Research Institute:Internship
Scripps Clinic and Research Institute:Residency
Areas of focus
- Cholesterol management
- Diabetes
- Hay fever
- Hypertension
- Preventive medicine
NPI
1770760951
Ratings and reviews
4.8
256 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Dr Antonio has been my pcp for about 9 years. I'm always impressed with his caring, wealth of medical knowledge, advice & follow-up. Can't imagine a better doctor.
Verified PatientMay 21, 2023
5.0
Very good
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
Dr Antonio took care of my concerns and gave me the referal for x rays and PT. Very good as usual.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
I have seen Dr. Antonio for years and am happy he is my doctor. I would highly recommend him to others.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
