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Kevin N. Antonio, MD

4.8

314 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2388

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Primary Care

858-499-2714
Fax: 858-621-4022

10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor C
San Diego, CA 92131-3940

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-499-2705
    Fax: 858-521-2388

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Primary Care

    10670 Wexford St.
    Floor 1, Corridor C
    San Diego, CA 92131-3940
    Get directions

    858-499-2714
    Fax: 858-621-4022

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

16899 W. Bernardo Drive

  •  

    Saturday

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Primary Care

10670 Wexford St.

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Kevin N. Antonio, MD

I believe in working with patients to help them take better care of their health.

Age: 51
In practice since: 2008
Gender: Male

Education

Drexel University College of Medicine: Medical School
Scripps Clinic and Research Institute: Internship
Scripps Clinic and Research Institute: Residency

Areas of focus

  • Cholesterol management
  • Diabetes
  • Hay fever
  • Hypertension
  • Lab on premises
  • Preventive medicine
  • X-ray on premises

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1770760951

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Kevin N. Antonio, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

314 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

Dr. Antonio is a great doctor. He listens to my issues and then makes recommendations that many times I can implement on my own (lifestyle changes). I have been seeing him for years now and trust him. Please give him a vacation bonus!

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

He is the best check up all my health issues and he makes sure that everything goes well

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

I am very glad I was able to meet and had an office visit with Dr. Kevin Antonio. He was very attentive and addressed all my health concerns. He made me feel understood. He and his Medical Assistant were among the top Healthcare Staff I've ever encountered at Sharp Healthcare. I wish every Provider/Clinician showed such great concerns as they did.

Verified Patient

June 7, 2026

5.0

Dr Antonio always listens.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.