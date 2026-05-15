Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2388
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Primary Care
10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor C
San Diego, CA 92131-3940
Get directions
858-499-2714
Fax: 858-621-4022
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
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Saturday
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Primary Care
10670 Wexford St.
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
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Thursday
-
Friday
About Kevin N. Antonio, MD
I believe in working with patients to help them take better care of their health.
Education
Areas of focus
- Cholesterol management
- Diabetes
- Hay fever
- Hypertension
- Lab on premises
- Preventive medicine
- X-ray on premises
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1770760951
Insurance plans accepted
Kevin N. Antonio, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
314 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Dr. Antonio is a great doctor. He listens to my issues and then makes recommendations that many times I can implement on my own (lifestyle changes). I have been seeing him for years now and trust him. Please give him a vacation bonus!
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
He is the best check up all my health issues and he makes sure that everything goes well
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
I am very glad I was able to meet and had an office visit with Dr. Kevin Antonio. He was very attentive and addressed all my health concerns. He made me feel understood. He and his Medical Assistant were among the top Healthcare Staff I've ever encountered at Sharp Healthcare. I wish every Provider/Clinician showed such great concerns as they did.
Verified Patient
June 7, 2026
5.0
Dr Antonio always listens.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kevin N. Antonio, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kevin N. Antonio, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.