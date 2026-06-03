Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
10201 Mission Gorge Rd
Suite K
Santee, CA 92071
Get directions
619-448-2866
Fax: 619-448-5714
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Kin C. Wong, MD
Education
Areas of focus
- Cryosurgery
- Geriatrics
- Hemorrhoids
- Immunizations for foreign travel
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1750340964
Insurance plans accepted
Kin C. Wong, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
57 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
April 30, 2026
5.0
Always got a personal phone call after labs to explain to me.
Verified Patient
April 29, 2026
5.0
Been going to Dr. Wong for over 25 years. The best of the best.
Verified Patient
April 28, 2026
5.0
I'm 95 years old. The day I was there they all showed me that they do care about you.
Verified Patient
April 28, 2026
3.2
I am 99 yrs. old & don't recall much of my visit. It was just routine. I think I had to wait too long on my turn.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kin C. Wong, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.