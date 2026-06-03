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Kin C. Wong, MD

4.8

57 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

10201 Mission Gorge Rd

619-448-2866
Fax: 619-448-5714

10201 Mission Gorge Rd
Suite K
Santee, CA 92071

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. 10201 Mission Gorge Rd
    Suite K
    Santee, CA 92071
    Get directions

    619-448-2866
    Fax: 619-448-5714

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Kin C. Wong, MD

Age: 71
In practice since: 1991
Gender: Male
Languages: Chinese

Education

University of California, Irvine: Residency
University of California, Irvine: Internship
Tufts University: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1750340964

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Kin C. Wong, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

57 ratings

Patient ratings

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.7

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

April 30, 2026

5.0

Always got a personal phone call after labs to explain to me.

Verified Patient

April 29, 2026

5.0

Been going to Dr. Wong for over 25 years. The best of the best.

Verified Patient

April 28, 2026

5.0

I'm 95 years old. The day I was there they all showed me that they do care about you.

Verified Patient

April 28, 2026

3.2

I am 99 yrs. old & don't recall much of my visit. It was just routine. I think I had to wait too long on my turn.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.