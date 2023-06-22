Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
- 10201 Mission Gorge Rd
Suite K
Santee, CA 92071
About Kin Wong, MD
Age:68
In practice since:1991
Gender:Male
Languages:Cantonese, English
Education
University of California, Irvine:Residency
University of California, Irvine:Internship
Tufts University:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Cryosurgery
- Geriatrics
- Hemorrhoids
- Immunizations for foreign travel
- Preventive medicine
NPI
1750340964
Insurance plans accepted
Kin Wong, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
44 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 22, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Wong & *Connie are good listeners and express a genuine interest in me as a patient.
Verified PatientJune 14, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Wong always call me about they test result, he is the best doctor.
Verified PatientJune 14, 2023
5.0
On all the points regarding the attention was excellent, regarding my cares and customs.
Verified PatientMay 12, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Wong is exceptional. He is caring & listens!
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Kin Wong, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kin Wong, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
