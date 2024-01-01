Provider Image

Mark Hacholski, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
First available
Loading...
Loading...
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista
    525 Third Ave.
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions
    858-499-2713
    Fax: 619-585-4390

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Mark Hacholski, MD

Age:
 36
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Male
Education
Prisma Health Global Health Fellowship / University of South Carolina:
 Fellowship
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center:
 Residency
St. George's University:
 Medical School
NPI
1568995694
Patient portal

Insurance plans accepted

Mark Hacholski, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mark Hacholski, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.