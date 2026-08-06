Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiothoracic surgery
(board certified)
Vascular surgery
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiothoracic surgery
(board certified)
Vascular surgery
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
CVTS Medical Group Chula Vista
345 F St.
Suite 200
Chula Vista, CA 91910-2634
Get directions
About Mark W. Huang, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bloodless medicine
- Coronary artery bypass grafting
- Internal defibrillator insertion
- Lung cancer
- Lung resection
- Pacemaker insertion
- Thoracotomy
- Valvuloplasty
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1730185760
Insurance plans accepted
Mark W. Huang, MD, accepts 26 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mark W. Huang, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.