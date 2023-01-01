Mark Huang, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiothoracic surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Mark W. Huang, MD345 F St
Suite 200
Chula Vista, CA 91910
About Mark Huang, MD
Age:51
In practice since:2003
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Wong
Languages:English
Education
Albany Medical College:Medical School
Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bloodless medicine
- Coronary artery bypass grafting
- Internal defibrillator insertion
- Lung cancer
- Lung resection
- Pacemaker insertion
- Thoracotomy
- Valvuloplasty
NPI
1730185760
Insurance plans accepted
Mark Huang, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Mark Huang, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mark Huang, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
