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Mehrdad M. Mofid, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Plastic surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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M. Mark Mofid, MD

858-909-9000

4150 Regents Park Row
Suite 300
La Jolla, CA 92037

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Location and phone

  1. M. Mark Mofid, MD

    4150 Regents Park Row
    Suite 300
    La Jolla, CA 92037
    Get directions

    858-909-9000

About Mehrdad M. Mofid, MD

My staff and I value your health and safety and strive to provide the highest standards of aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. I believe that enhancement of your image can help to improve your self-confidence and enjoyment of life. I also strongly believe in your health and safety. I have had extensive surgical training and possess a clear vision of how artistry, attention to detail and technology blend to ensure an optimal aesthetic result.

Age: 55
In practice since: 2004
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Mo-feed
Languages: Spanish

Education

Johns Hopkins University: Medical School
Johns Hopkins University: Residency
Johns Hopkins University: Fellowship
Johns Hopkins University: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1225244155

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Mehrdad M. Mofid, MD, accepts 26 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.