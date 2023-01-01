Mark Mofid, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Plastic surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Mark Mofid, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Plastic surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
M. Mark Mofid, MD4150 Regents Park Row
Suite 300
La Jolla, CA 92037
Get directions
About Mark Mofid, MD
My staff and I value your health and safety and strive to provide the highest standards of aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. I believe that enhancement of your image can help to improve your self-confidence and enjoyment of life. I also strongly believe in your health and safety. I have had extensive surgical training and possess a clear vision of how artistry, attention to detail and technology blend to ensure an optimal aesthetic result.
Age:52
In practice since:2004
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Mo-feed
Languages:English
Education
Johns Hopkins University:Medical School
Johns Hopkins University:Residency
Johns Hopkins University:Fellowship
Johns Hopkins University:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Blepharoplasty
- BOTOX cosmetic injections
- Breast augmentation
- Breast implant removal
- Breast implant revision
- Breast lift
- Breast reconstruction
- Breast reduction
- Chemical peel
- Cleft palate/lip repair
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Facial plastic surgery
- Hand surgery
- Injectable dermal fillers
- Labiaplasty
- LGBTQ health
- Liposuction
- Maxillofacial surgery
- Reconstructive surgery
- Scar revision
- Skin cancer reconstruction
- Skin graft
- Tummy tuck (abdominoplasty)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1649255548
Insurance plans accepted
Mark Mofid, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Mark Mofid, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mark Mofid, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Mark Mofid, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mark Mofid, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.