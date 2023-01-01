About Mark Mofid, MD

My staff and I value your health and safety and strive to provide the highest standards of aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. I believe that enhancement of your image can help to improve your self-confidence and enjoyment of life. I also strongly believe in your health and safety. I have had extensive surgical training and possess a clear vision of how artistry, attention to detail and technology blend to ensure an optimal aesthetic result.

Age: 52

In practice since: 2004

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Mo-feed

Languages: English

Education Johns Hopkins University : Medical School

Johns Hopkins University : Residency

Johns Hopkins University : Fellowship

Johns Hopkins University : Internship



