Mehrdad M. Mofid, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Plastic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Mehrdad M. Mofid, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Plastic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
M. Mark Mofid, MD
4150 Regents Park Row
Suite 300
La Jolla, CA 92037
Get directions
About Mehrdad M. Mofid, MD
My staff and I value your health and safety and strive to provide the highest standards of aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. I believe that enhancement of your image can help to improve your self-confidence and enjoyment of life. I also strongly believe in your health and safety. I have had extensive surgical training and possess a clear vision of how artistry, attention to detail and technology blend to ensure an optimal aesthetic result.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Blepharoplasty
- BOTOX cosmetic injections
- Breast augmentation
- Breast implant removal
- Breast implant revision
- Breast lift
- Breast reconstruction
- Breast reduction
- Chemical peel
- Cleft palate/lip repair
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Facial plastic surgery
- Free cosmetic surgery consultation
- Hand surgery
- Injectable dermal fillers
- Labiaplasty
- LGBTQ health
- Liposuction
- Mastectomy
- Maxillofacial surgery
- Reconstructive surgery
- Scar revision
- Skin cancer reconstruction
- Skin graft
- Tummy tuck (abdominoplasty)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1225244155
Insurance plans accepted
Mehrdad M. Mofid, MD, accepts 26 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mehrdad M. Mofid, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mehrdad M. Mofid, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.