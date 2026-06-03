Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
The Neurology Center - Carlsbad
6010 Hidden Valley Rd
Suite 200
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Get directions
760-631-3000
Fax: 760-631-3016
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Mark N. Sadoff, MD
I am dedicated in providing compassionate, evidence-based care to my patients while helping them understand their diagnosis and treatment options. I believe in listening carefully, partnering with my patients and their families, and developing individualized care plans that help them successfully navigate the often complex course of neurologic conditions.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Electromyogram (EMG)
- Nerve conduction studies
- Stroke
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1497784946
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mark N. Sadoff, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mark N. Sadoff, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.