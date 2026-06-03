About Mark N. Sadoff, MD

I am dedicated in providing compassionate, evidence-based care to my patients while helping them understand their diagnosis and treatment options. I believe in listening carefully, partnering with my patients and their families, and developing individualized care plans that help them successfully navigate the often complex course of neurologic conditions.

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Wake Forest School of Medicine : Medical School

University of California, Los Angeles : Residency

VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center



Areas of focus Electromyogram (EMG)

Nerve conduction studies

Stroke

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.