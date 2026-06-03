Provider Image

Mark W. Sornson, MD

4.9

415 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Dermatology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Dermatology

858-521-2393
Fax: 858-521-2017

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Dermatology

619-568-8222
Fax: 619-568-8252

8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 3
Santee, CA 92071-4253

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Dermatology

858-621-4010
Fax: 858-621-4191

10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor A
San Diego, CA 92131-3940

Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Dermatology

858-526-6175
Fax: 858-526-6017

10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92121-6310

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Dermatology

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-521-2393
    Fax: 858-521-2017

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Dermatology

    8701 Cuyamaca St.
    Floor 3
    Santee, CA 92071-4253
    Get directions

    619-568-8222
    Fax: 619-568-8252

  3. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Dermatology

    10670 Wexford St.
    Floor 1, Corridor A
    San Diego, CA 92131-3940
    Get directions

    858-621-4010
    Fax: 858-621-4191

  4. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Dermatology

    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92121-6310
    Get directions

    858-526-6175
    Fax: 858-526-6017

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Dermatology

16899 W. Bernardo Drive

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

About Mark W. Sornson, MD

I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health.

In practice since: 2003
Gender: Male

Education

Stanford University: Internship
Stanford University: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1629189550

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Mark W. Sornson, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

415 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 28, 2026

3.6

Dr. Sorenson is outstanding He is caring and effective. One of my favorite doctors

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

Very capable in knowledge!

Verified Patient

June 12, 2026

5.0

Already have recommended a patient who now sees Dr Sorrenson on regular basis

Verified Patient

June 1, 2026

5.0

Dr. Sornson always explains things in a way I can understand. He gives me the option of asking questions and encourages me to discuss any concerns. He is professional, friendly and empathetic. I am very happy I have family members that see him too. He always goes above and beyond.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mark W. Sornson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

Featured in Sharp Health News

Mark W. Sornson, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.