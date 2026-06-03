About Mark W. Sornson, MD

I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health.

In practice since: 2003

Gender: Male



Education Stanford University : Internship

Stanford University : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Skin cancer

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.