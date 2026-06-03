Doctor earns his wings — 100 times
A special honor commemorates Dr. Mark Sornson’s 100th Guardian Angel award.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Dermatology
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-521-2393
Fax: 858-521-2017
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Dermatology
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 3
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions
619-568-8222
Fax: 619-568-8252
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Dermatology
10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor A
San Diego, CA 92131-3940
Get directions
858-621-4010
Fax: 858-621-4191
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Dermatology
10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92121-6310
Get directions
858-526-6175
Fax: 858-526-6017
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Dermatology
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1629189550
Mark W. Sornson, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
415 ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Verified Patient
June 28, 2026
3.6
Dr. Sorenson is outstanding He is caring and effective. One of my favorite doctors
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Very capable in knowledge!
Verified Patient
June 12, 2026
5.0
Already have recommended a patient who now sees Dr Sorrenson on regular basis
Verified Patient
June 1, 2026
5.0
Dr. Sornson always explains things in a way I can understand. He gives me the option of asking questions and encourages me to discuss any concerns. He is professional, friendly and empathetic. I am very happy I have family members that see him too. He always goes above and beyond.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mark W. Sornson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mark W. Sornson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Mark W. Sornson, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.