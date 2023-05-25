Medical Doctor
About Mark Sornson, MD
I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. To understand more about this impact and how Sharp HealthCare is engaged in solutions, read about our All Ways Green initiative.
In practice since:2003
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Stanford University:Internship
Stanford University:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
Areas of focus
NPI
1629189550
Ratings and reviews
4.9
365 ratings
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Great care after the long wait
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Has taken great care of me over the years
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Dr Soronson continues to be one of the BEST, kind, thorough and detailed Physicians that treats me. He is obviously very smart & schooled in his area of medicine.He does not rush me through my appointments but answers my questions and/or offers new options.
Verified PatientMay 21, 2023
5.0
Dr. Sornson is the best! Very professional and personable. He takes great care of me.
