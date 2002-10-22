Provider Image

Martin Bastuba, MD

Medical doctor (MD)

Reproductive endocrinology/infertility

(board certified)

Alvarado/La Mesa Medical Group

619-286-3520

6699 Alvarado Rd
Suite 2207
San Diego, CA 92120

Alvarado/La Mesa Medical Group

619-697-2456

8851 Center Dr
Suite 501
La Mesa, CA 91942

About Martin Bastuba, MD

Age: 66
In practice since: 1993
Gender: Male
Languages: English

Education

Emory University: Internship
Emory University: Residency
Boston University School of Medicine: Fellowship
Wayne State University: Medical School

1790769016

Guardian Angel image

Guardian Angel recognitions

Martin Bastuba, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Martin Bastuba, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.

