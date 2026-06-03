About Megan Novo, MD

I was drawn to medicine by the opportunity to combine science, problem-solving, and meaningful human connection. Caring for patients is deeply rewarding because it allows me to make a tangible difference in their health, well-being, and quality of life. I grew up in the Bay Area, went to college and medical school on the East Coast and completed my medical training in Southern California. My practice is guided by a commitment to evidence-based medicine, clear communication, and compassionate care. Gastrointestinal conditions can have a significant impact on quality of life, and I believe patients deserve to feel heard, informed, and involved in their care. I take the time to understand each patient's concerns, explain diagnoses and treatment options in understandable terms, and develop individualized care plans that align with their goals. Patients can expect a thoughtful, collaborative approach focused on achieving the best possible outcomes while building trust and long-term relationships. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my husband and our two young children. When I have a little time to myself, I enjoy running, trying new recipes in the kitchen, and painting.

Gender: Female



Education University of California San Diego (UCSD) : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Internship

George Washington University School of Medicine : Medical School

University of California, Irvine : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center

