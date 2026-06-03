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About Megan Novo, MD
I was drawn to medicine by the opportunity to combine science, problem-solving, and meaningful human connection. Caring for patients is deeply rewarding because it allows me to make a tangible difference in their health, well-being, and quality of life. I grew up in the Bay Area, went to college and medical school on the East Coast and completed my medical training in Southern California. My practice is guided by a commitment to evidence-based medicine, clear communication, and compassionate care. Gastrointestinal conditions can have a significant impact on quality of life, and I believe patients deserve to feel heard, informed, and involved in their care. I take the time to understand each patient's concerns, explain diagnoses and treatment options in understandable terms, and develop individualized care plans that align with their goals. Patients can expect a thoughtful, collaborative approach focused on achieving the best possible outcomes while building trust and long-term relationships. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my husband and our two young children. When I have a little time to myself, I enjoy running, trying new recipes in the kitchen, and painting.
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1770961971
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Megan Novo, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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